Washington - KFC's latest salvo in the chicken sandwich arms race (wings race?) in the fast-food industry immediately prompted outrage.
Some, understandably, saw the over-the-top offering - a fried hunk of bird between two glazed doughnuts in place of a bun - as a nutritional abomination: the fat! the sugar! the calorieeeeees! Others had more existential takes. "Fried industrial chicken smashed between two stale doughnuts is maybe the best metaphor yet for Trump's America," was Grub Street's summation.
But what if - and stick with me here - it were actually... delicious?
Reader, I think it might be.
I tried the sandwich at a KFC in Hopewell, Virginia, outside Richmond, one of three markets where the chain is testing the limited-time menu addition. For $5.99 (about R90), I got the sandwich (does anyone really need a side of potato wedges with this?) and a gratis case of early-onset regret for the gastronomic sin I was about to commit.