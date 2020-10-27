Get in the mood for Halloween with these delicious treats from SA eateries

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By the looks of all the delicious goodies South African eateries have on offer this Halloween, we’ll be picking the treats over the tricks any chance we get. Although Halloween originated in the US, the festive fun has trickled into other parts of the world. From themed meals at restaurants to fancy dress parties – there are so many ways to celebrate. From ghoulish doughnuts glazed in green, to pumpkin spiced drinks with a warm cinnamon kick, there are so many delicious ways indulge this Halloween. Where to get your Halloween food fix:

The Dairy Den – Cape Town

The Dairy Den. Picture: Instagram.

All your favourite Halloween characters have been brought to life at the Dairy Den. Black cats, zombies, skeletons and more are the stars of their newest doughnut range that can be bought in a scare-tastic “Boo Box”.

Starbucks SA

Starbucks SA. Picture: Instagram.

Pumpkin Spice flavoured drinks were an enormous hit when they first hit the market in South Africa.

Made by the popular coffee franchise, the beverage is available in latte, frappuccino and foam macchiato.

But regardless of how you order the beverage, each one is infused with warm spies including cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves.

But, if you’re feeling extra festive, they just added a Vampire frappuccino to their menu – get it before sunrise.

The Velvet Cake Co – Cape Town

The Velvet Cake Co. Picture: Instagram.

Some of the delicious desserts at this popular Cape Town cake shop have been given a Halloween make-over.

The velvety orange cupcakes with a buttery red surprise centre, cake slices coloured in festive Halloween colours and trick or treat cups with layers of cake, custard and creepy crawly gummies for a spooky finish.

Paul’s Homemade Ice Cream – SA

Paul’s Homemade Ice Cream. Picture: Instagram.

Something wicked this way comes at Paul’s Homemade Ice Cream. With gorgeous swirls of black milk chocolate and purple sour candy, you can scoop up a cone of the vibrantly coloured frozen dessert all month long as a special build up to Halloween.

Wicked Donuts – Durban

Wicked Donuts. Picture: Instagram.

Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, original glaze and cream filled, these stunningly Instagrammable doughnut have achieved the perfect balance between fluffy and chewy with that signature pull.

For spooky season, you can dig into a box of doughnut decorated to look like everything from monsters to spider webs.

Krispy Kreme SA

Krispy Kreme SA. Picture: Instagram.

A trick and a treat all wrapped in one, you can wriggle your way to your nearest Krispy Kreme store to taste their Earth Worms Chiller.

The blueberry and kiwi Kremey Chiller is topped with cookie crumbs and sour worms – so delicious it's scary.

And, while you’re there, why not pick up one of their Cookie Monster doughnut that’s covered in sprinkles?

Tessa’s Bakery – Cape Town

Tessa’s Bakery. Picture: Supplied

Tessa’s bakery is stocked with Halloween treats galore.

From its famous “cakesicles”, cookies shaped like tombstones to nightmarish cupcakes - every single baked good is finished with a professional hand-piped touch.

Paul’s Homemade Ice Cream – Gauteng

Paul’s Homemade Ice Cream. Picture: Supplied

So many decadent desserts available at Paul’s in Gauteng.

Bite into the Vampire Kiss cupcake, a decadently dark crumb with a blood red centre topped with a swirl of black buttercream and a glossy black chocolate glaze.

Or, perhaps you’d fancy a Poison Apple instead?

Available in a pack of six, the eerie apples are filled with creamy malted milk chocolate ice cream and cookie dough chunks.

Each apple is enrobed in a marbled black and crimson chocolate shell for a gorgeously smooth finish.

Milky Lane SA

Milky Lane SA. Picture: Facebook.

These limited edition ice cream sticks are a delicious way to get in on the Halloween fun.

Made from chocolate oreo ice cream dipped in chocolate, topped with crushed oreos and a chocolate jack-o’-lantern, what could be spookier?