Girls gone wild? Women arrested after clogging restaurant toilet

Five women and a toilet. What can go wrong? In this instance, a whole lot!

On Saturday a group of five women clogged a toilet of a chicken wing restaurant, called Papa Bees, in Florida. According to an arrest report obtained by FOX 35, the women intentionally stuffed a whole lot of toilet paper in the toilet. The restaurant supervisor told police officers that it could only be those women because they were the only people inside the restaurant at the time.

After an employee cleaned the toilet, one of the women went back inside the bathroom and stuffed more toilet paper into the toilet. This happened around 9pm. The supervisor told the women to leave since it was almost closing time. He then found out the toilet was clogged again. When they were told to leave, one of the women punched the supervisor in the face and the other women joined – kicking, punching, pulling hair and throwing things, authorities said.

When another employee rushed to help the supervisor, one of the women slapped her and began to throw chairs, police said. The fight was eventually broken up by other store employees. As the women fled, they allegedly knocked over chairs and threw salt and pepper shakers. They were detained by responding police officers.