Gwyneth Paltrow plans to take Goop Kitchen to New York City

The 50-year-old actress and lifestyle guru expanded her Goop brand into the takeaway and home delivery food market and after being successful in LA, Paltrow has plans to expand.

The expansion will begin in The Big Apple with the intention to have outlets in other American states.

In an interview with “Bazaar.com”, Paltrow was asked if she had plans to open Goop Kitchen in New York City or any other states any time soon, to which she replied: “We are! We haven’t landed on a date yet – it won’t be this year – but we are hard at work planning, and I guarantee you that we will open in New York City.”

The “Shakespeare In Love” actress is always planning the next Goop product and development, and has just launched the brand’s new Vita-C Brightening Eye Cream.