Here are some of the best restaurants to go to for a delicious curry

Thick and creamy, warm and filling, nothing says comfort food like curry. Immediately recognised by their sensual aromas, curries around the world typically consist of coriander, cumin, turmeric, and coconut milk, but nearly every country in the world adds its own twist.

As the weekend is fast approaching, why not plan and choose somewhere to go for a mouth-watering good curry? Here are some of the best restaurants that you can visit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maharajah Indian Restaurant SA (@maharajah_capetown) Maharajah Restaurant - Cape Town

In 1979, the Maharajah was born on a simple idea: To offer a meal worthy of the name Maharajah, at a modest price, while serving traditional Indian flavours and using a range of authentic South African Indian cooking techniques. The restaurant currently has two stores located in Cape Town. Their branch in Tamboerskloof is tucked away right below Table Mountain and offers a warm, vibrant, and cosy dining experience. Their service style emphasizes hospitality with knowledgeable staff who are present yet unobtrusive, and their other branch, Maharajah Eatery, opened its doors in Rondebosch and offers a more laid-back modern approach.

They are and have always been, the same restaurant. Most of their meals are not found in both restaurants which makes the restaurants unique and different, and also offer a selection of specials to meet your needs. Located: Cnr of Woodside and Kloofnek Road Tamboerskloof and on 51-81 Main Road Rondebosch

Call: 0716400261 View this post on Instagram A post shared by JaipurPalace_Official (@jaipurpalace_official) Jaipur Palace - Durban Jaipur Palace is one of Durban’s premier restaurants and conference facilities. The beautifully Eastern-themed, designed, and decorated establishment is frequented by patrons from all walks of life.

They include families near and far within the greater Durban region, private businesses as well as public organisations. Tourists from all parts of the world also love visiting them, while embracing Durban's fine hospitality and delighting in traditional Indian food that has become famous all over. Their meals are freshly cooked and served to get that divine taste.

They have a tasty dish for everyone, from vegetable meals to meaty buffets, and are always updating their menus with more specials and better recipes. Located: Broadway, 131 Waterkant Road, Durban North, Call: 0315630287

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tandoor House Of Curries (@tandoor_houseof_curries) Tandoor House of Curries - Johannesburg Tandoor House of Curries is inspired by the concept of cooking in a clay oven to render the perfect balance between smokey and succulent – Tandoor gives the flavours of a much loved South Africa braai which is adaptable to almost every palate. It was precisely this Indian authenticity that they wanted to introduce to the streets of Benoni.

Bringing its own twist to conventional curries, this distinct flavour explosion is a must-try. With a compact menu on hand, their promise to you is that you will receive the freshest, best version of the food you love to enjoy; and they tastefully love to craft for your pleasure. Located: Northmead Centre, Cnr 1st and 10th Avenue, Northmead, Benoni