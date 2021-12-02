Here we go again - two of Durban’s most beloved restaurants close their doors

The pandemic took its toll on many restaurants in South Africa. Those that were able to survive the lockdown faced even tougher challenges after the restrictions began to lift. Many invested heavily in outdoor dining arrangements. Others just bowed down, hoping to survive and reopen later. Sadly, we are losing others. Two of Durban’s much-loved restaurants have recently announced that they are closing their doors.

Looking like a temporary closure, Falafel Fundi announced on Facebook that they have to close their doors and move from Florida Road. “Hi, can’t believe it’s happened again! After 3 years on 52 Florida rd, we need to move again! Not my choice, but as long I do business from my heart and not my brain, will get f#cked over and over again! After 2y of Covid-19, it’s hard for me to take a new shop! So from the end of the year, falafel fundi is closing its doors, if someone knows of a place I can do pop up’s…pls let me know! Thank you all for the support I get! Hope to find a place for the fundi to trade from”.