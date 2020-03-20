Here’s what SA restaurants are doing about coronavirus
It is an overwhelming time for restaurant operators, as coronavirus cases spread around the country.
People are also questioning what measures restaurants have implemented against the possible spread of the virus.
Now that government has announced 6pm curfews, it will be interesting to see how restaurants will implement the directive.
Going through social media we have observed that restaurant owners are fighting with concerns over the safety of their employees and customers. Most of the restaurants are ensuring workers and customers wash their hands and sanitize them, some restaurants have even added online ordering, and drive through pickups.
We took to Instagram to see what local restaurants are doing in this unprecedented climate.
Starbucks South Africa said they are trading and committed to caring for the health and well-being of their partners and customers and playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders. The company has increased cleaning and sanitation at all its stores, and have paused the use of personal and "for here" ware in their stores.
We are trading and committed to caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers and playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders. Read about the latest decisions being made by the company and the actions being taken in preparation for COVID-19. Swipe for more information about your local store, Starbucks partners and the community. #starbucks #starbuckssa
Wish on Florida has guaranteed that there will not be a gathering of more than eighty people at any given time.
“We have provided hand sanitizers upon arrival and in our restrooms for customers to use - and we further urge our customers to request these to ensure peace of mind. We will keep you updated as and when new information comes to our attention, until then we are currently open,” they wrote.
Dear Valued Customer, In light of the COVID-19 outbreak and following the President's address, Swe as, Wish on Florida, would like to assure patrons that we are doing everything within our power to adhere to the recommended safety precautions. We can guarantee there will not be a gathering of more than 80 people at any given time. We have provided hand sanitizers Upon arrival and in our rest rooms for customers to use - and we further urge our customers to request these to ensure peace of mind. We will keep you updated as and when new information comes to our attention, until then we are currently open. Now more than ever We encourage table reservations | [email protected] Regards, WISH Management
Johannesburg’s premium live music restaurant, The Marabi Club has postponed certain planned events and will be limiting reservations to comply with no social gatherings of a hundred people or more. They have also provided sanitizers to staff and guests and listing their restaurant on delivery platforms to service around areas.
The Chef's Table has ensured that all surfaces that are regularly touched by their teams or customers are washed and sanitized at a minimum of every thirty minutes. They are also doing a comprehensive employee assessment and health screening process for all those who work for them.
We hope that you, our valued guest, know how much we appreciate your patronage and loyalty. . At The Chefs' Table, we deeply understand the necessity of creating an environment that is safe for our community. We want to reassure you of the measures we are taking to ensure the continued health and well-being of our guests and employees, and reiterate the rigorous cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation procedures taking place at The Chefs' Table. . We are closely monitoring advice from the Government to ensure The Chefs' Table makes any necessary changes. . Here are some of the steps we are taking in response to Coronavirus: . • Continuing to exercise the highest standards of sanitary practices throughout the dining areas and kitchens. Additional sanitiser has been made available to staff as well as guests. . • All surfaces that are regularly touched by our teams or customers are washed and sanitised at minimum of every 30 minutes. This includes door handles, chairs, tables, credit card machines, menus, bill folders, and POS terminals. . • Maintaining and enhancing vigilant deep cleaning schedules in the restaurant. . • A comprehensive employee assessment and health screening process for all those who work for us. . • Educating and training our employees to apply any additional hygiene measures to prevent the virus. . As always, it is our goal to create a space that welcomes, nourishes, and delights our guests. If there is anything we can do to further accommodate your needs or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out to us on 031 001 0200 or [email protected] . Thank you, as always, for your ongoing support, and we hope to welcome you soon. . The Chefs' Table Team
Tashas Cafe has dedicated training of all staff members, additional hand sanitizers at all locations, special cleaning solutions in-store, as well as thermal-scanning of all employees before every shift.
To all our beloved guests, As you know we have always adhered to the highest cleanliness and food safety standards. With the COVID-19 pandemic upon us, we want to ensure that our guests and staff know that we are going above and beyond and taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of ourselves, our staff and our customers. This is our top priority. We are working in accordance with the guidelines and recommendations set forth by the World Health Organisation. We are putting into place, in both the UAE and South Africa, the following measures: Dedicated training of all staff members, additional hand sanitisers at all locations, special cleaning solutions in-store, as well as thermo-scanning of all employees before every shift. On each shift, there will be one staff member responsible for ensuring all measures are adhered to closely. We feel that every single one of us has the responsibility to “flatten the curve” and we encourage everyone to do the same.
Janse and Co in Cape Town have closed its doors for the next two weeks. They wrote that whilst their focus has always been on providing Capetonians with a uniquely home-grown dining experience, their restaurant draws foodies and guests from all over the world. So, in good conscience, they need to be sure that no one - their staff included - should be at the slightest risk of being affected.
Janse & Co will be closed for the next two weeks. As you know, the President has recommended specific measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus. Whilst our focus has always been on providing Capetonians with a uniquely home-grown dining experience, our restaurant draws foodies and guests from all over the world. In good conscience, we need to be sure that no one - our staff included - should be at the slightest risk of being affected. So, please continue to visit us online : www.janseco.com for menu info, our new "Janse AT HOME" plan and our re-opening date. Meanwhile, keep safe! Love, Arno and the Janse team. @eatoutguide @crushmagonline #capetownrestaurants #kloofstreet #75kloofstreet
