Here’s what SA restaurants are doing about coronavirus

It is an overwhelming time for restaurant operators, as coronavirus cases spread around the country.

People are also questioning what measures restaurants have implemented against the possible spread of the virus.

Now that government has announced 6pm curfews, it will be interesting to see how restaurants will implement the directive.

Going through social media we have observed that restaurant owners are fighting with concerns over the safety of their employees and customers. Most of the restaurants are ensuring workers and customers wash their hands and sanitize them, some restaurants have even added online ordering, and drive through pickups.

We took to Instagram to see what local restaurants are doing in this unprecedented climate.

Starbucks South Africa said they are trading and committed to caring for the health and well-being of their partners and customers and playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders. The company has increased cleaning and sanitation at all its stores, and have paused the use of personal and "for here" ware in their stores.

Wish on Florida has guaranteed that there will not be a gathering of more than eighty people at any given time.

“We have provided hand sanitizers upon arrival and in our restrooms for customers to use - and we further urge our customers to request these to ensure peace of mind. We will keep you updated as and when new information comes to our attention, until then we are currently open,” they wrote.

Johannesburg’s premium live music restaurant, The Marabi Club has postponed certain planned events and will be limiting reservations to comply with no social gatherings of a hundred people or more. They have also provided sanitizers to staff and guests and listing their restaurant on delivery platforms to service around areas.

The Chef's Table has ensured that all surfaces that are regularly touched by their teams or customers are washed and sanitized at a minimum of every thirty minutes. They are also doing a comprehensive employee assessment and health screening process for all those who work for them.

Tashas Cafe has dedicated training of all staff members, additional hand sanitizers at all locations, special cleaning solutions in-store, as well as thermal-scanning of all employees before every shift.

Janse and Co in Cape Town have closed its doors for the next two weeks. They wrote that whilst their focus has always been on providing Capetonians with a uniquely home-grown dining experience, their restaurant draws foodies and guests from all over the world. So, in good conscience, they need to be sure that no one - their staff included - should be at the slightest risk of being affected.