Here’s where to dine this Heritage Day

Heritage Day is one of the biggest celebrations on the South African calendar. Commemorated annually on September 24, it’s the day that enables us to celebrate our diverse cultures and traditions. We dress in our traditional garb, dance to the African beats, belt out ancestral songs and share a taste of African cuisine prepared with love.

If you prefer dining out this Heritage Day, we’ve got a few suggestions for you below. Isizwe Chill Spot Located in the suburbs north of Johannesburg, Isizwe Chill Spot serves African cuisine to satisfy any shisanyama craving. The menu comprises mopani worms, mogodu, chicken feet, and braai meat. At this joint, food prices range from R70 to R180 for meals such as oxtail.

Grande Provence Heritage Wine Estate View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grande Provence (@grandeprovence) The name says it all. Signifying Franschhoek’s ingrained Huguenot heritage, the estate’s Manor house and Owners Cottage boast an extraordinary 325 years of history. Chef Anvor Fortuin has created a stripped-back menu that nods to South Africa’s heritage flavours with equal doses of sophistication and modernity.

Spring’s offering includes the likes of confit karoo lamb neck or spring pea risotto, among others, which is best paired with a glass of one of the estate’s celebrated wines. Order a la carte or from the three or four-course pairing menu. Butcher Boys Grill View this post on Instagram A post shared by Butcher Boys Grill (@butcherboysgrill) Durban’s Butcher Boys Grill has partnered with Durbanville Hills Wine and Stella Artois this Heritage Month.

The restaurant has a set menu for two which runs until the end of the month of September. The special includes starters, shisanyama platter, and a drink: a glass of Durbanville Hills wine, Stella beer, or a virgin cocktail. The set price is R695 for two people sharing. You can add a malva pudding for dessert for an additional R50. Jollof Cafe

The well-known African restaurant prides itself on its selection of African cuisine, which consists of best sellers such as goat meat, jambalaya rice, fried yam, ewa agonyin, mackerel fish, and much more exciting food that fills the room with a tantalising aroma. Jollof Cafe is available at various locations in Johannesburg North. In terms of pricing, customers can expect to pay anything from R70 for jollof rice to R100 for pepper soup. Steenberg Farm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steenberg Farm (@steenbergfarm) In celebration of Heritage Month this September, guests visiting Steenberg Farm can delight in two authentic South African dishes, which through their aromatic flavours, give one an immersive experience into the region. With its opulent decor, spectacular views, world-class wines, and exceptional cuisine, this property promises guests an unforgettable experience. Steenberg is offering guests a selection of two Heritage Day spoils – an authentic and flavoursome pickled fish taco served with avo pulp, shallot and tomato salsa, curry oils and garlic aioli will be available at Bistro Sixteen82.