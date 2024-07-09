High rollers splurge on expensive champagnes, Ace of Spades and Veuve Clicquot during Durban July weekend

The HollywoodBets Durban July allowed South Africa’s high rollers to play in eThekwini and enjoy the party city and they sure did. A receipt - showing a total spend of over R120,000 - from the popular nightclub and restaurant Rockets Umhlanga has gone viral thanks to the exorbitant prices spent on the fine liquor.

The receipt, paid on Monday morning at about 4am, amounted to R114,518 - with the most expensive items being: six Ace of Spade Demi-sec champagne bottles for R48,600

six Ace of Spade Brut champagne bottles for R42,000

one bottle of Don Julio Tequila for R16,000

Three Veuve Clicquot Yellow label for R7,500. The receipt is believed to have been paid by well-known blesser Sergio Cabonge and flamboyant businessman, politician and MMC of Transport at the City of Johannesburg, Kenny Kunene. Kunene attended the HollywoodBets Durban July and was spotted smoking cigars and drinking expensive whiskeys dressed in a jeans and jacket look, but he was quick to educate the journalist who asked about his outfit.

Kunene shared with the journalist that he was wearing Gianfranco Ferre jeans, Louis Vuitton shoes and an Amiri jacket. The exorbitant bill has of course got social media users talking, but at least the waitron got a well-deserved tip of R11,452.80. While the HollywoodBets Durban is about the horse racing action, the fashion, there is a huge culture of spending large amounts of money on marquee reservations and then also spending money inside the marquees on expensive liquor bottles, once the open bars close or maybe the hospitality being served is not for one’s palate.