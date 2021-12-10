Hilarious review of ‘worst Michelin star meal ever’ leaves blogger ‘extremely hungry’

A Michelin star is considered to be the ultimate official mark of fine dining. Michelin stars are awarded to restaurants judged to be of a particularly high standard. Eateries that make the grade can be awarded one, two, or three stars, and the accolade is much-coveted by chefs around the world – and the stars are not easy to obtain.

If you go to a Michelin star restaurant you expect it to be pretty good, or the very least, edible. But for one blogger Geraldine DeRuiter, this was apparently not the case. DeRuiter recently shared on her blog Everwhereist her horrible dining experience at Bros’ restaurant that is based in Italy and her review has since gone viral. Bros' was born in 2016 from the idea of chef Floriano Pellegrino. A restaurant devoted to the avant-garde and rooted in the territory. In 2018 it won the first Michelin star in Salento. Their gastronomic proposal follows the rhythm of the seasons and changes every six months. Remember how a while back I said that I went to a Michelin starred restaurant and it was one of the most singularly awful meals of my life?



I finally sat down and wrote about the whole fiasco. https://t.co/7edAjXIiKx — Geraldine (@everywhereist) December 8, 2021 Beginning her review, DeRuiter wrote: “There is something to be said about a truly disastrous meal, a meal forever indelible in your memory because it’s so uniquely bad, it can only be deemed an achievement. The sort of meal where everyone involved was definitely trying to do something; it’s just not entirely clear what.”

The reviewer added: “I’m not talking about a meal that’s poorly cooked, or a server who might be planning your murder – that sort of thing happens in the fat lump of the bell curve of bad. “Instead, I’m talking about the long tail stuff – the sort of meals that make you feel as though the fabric of reality is unravelling. The ones that cause you to reassess the fundamentals of capitalism, and whether or not you’re living in a simulation in which someone failed to properly program this particular restaurant. The ones where you just know somebody’s going to lift a metal dome off a tray and reveal a single blue or red pill.” Moreover, not one hot dish was served, and every meal came cold, she said. DeRuiter also claimed that she was all the more shocked as she had checked TripAdvisor prior to her visit. Her claims were backed by photos of the food she was served and most appeared too less for the serving portion or not appetising. In the end, after detailing several such dishes, DeRuiter left a recommendation for her readers.

“Recommendation: Do not eat here. I cannot express this enough. This was single-handedly one of the worse wastes of money in my entire food and travel writing career bwah ha ha ha ha ha ha oh my god,” she said. Several users took to sharing the review. One user wrote: “I wanted to barf & laugh & applaud all at the very same time”.