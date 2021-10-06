Hit or miss? Nando’s pokes fun at Mark Zuckerberg after massive social media outage

Nando’s has long been known for its topical advertisements featuring cheeky and often disruptive humour that pokes fun and ruffles feathers. Known for its hilariously controversial videos and memes, the popular eatery has poked fun at internet entrepreneur, Mark Zuckerberg after a massive global social media outage.

On Monday, social media sites Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were inaccessible to billions of users for around six hours. While there were speculations of a cyber attack on Facebook’s systems, the company has said a configuration error led to the disruption. The fast-food company did not let things slide as the shutdown landed on the Twitter trends list. “You don’t have social media updates to prove it? Zucks to be you! #InternetShutDown”, it wrote.

You don’t have social media updates to prove it? Zucks to be you! #InternetShutDown pic.twitter.com/apQZe6b7dU — NandosSA (@NandosSA) October 5, 2021 This comes after one user, @Kay_TheManager, wrote: “Patiently waiting for @NandosSA’s campaign/ commentary on this whole social media saga if I haven’t already missed it.” Patiently waiting for @NandosSA’s campaign/ commentary on this whole social media saga if I haven’t already missed it 🔥♥️ — Jill Of All Trades (@Kay_TheManager) October 4, 2021 Nando’s quickly responded to the post with a quote tweet that it was “connecting…”. While some people thought the post was hilarious, others thought the restaurant missed it this time around.