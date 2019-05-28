Gear up to celebrate the yummiest day of the year - International Burger Day!

Let's be honest, there is nothing more yummy than a juicy burger with your favourite sauce. So gear up to celebrate the yummiest day of the year - International Burger Day!



National Hamburger Day is a day to celebrate one of the cornerstone foods of Western civilization – the hamburger! While this food was initially invented in Germany, it’s popularity has spread like wildfire throughout the United States and Canada.





I asked a few colleagues to share their favourite burger joints with us.





McDonald's





McDonald's McFeast.

Back in the days when I was still a teenager, McDonald's used to be my favourite restaurant because of their McFeast Deluxe. Unlike any other kids, I hated Big Mac with passion (still do) simply because of the prickles and I just find the burger super dry. With McFeast it's a different story. It's huge, juicy and used to be cheap until everyone started loving it. I no longer buy it though because it is super expensive, who wants to buy a McDonald's burger for R72 a meal? Definitely not me.

Thobile Mazibuko - Style & Beauty writer





Jerry’s Burger Bar (Cape Town and Johannesburg) and Gibsons (V&A Waterfront)





Jerry's Burger Bar Whoop-Whoop burger.

Even vegetarians enjoy a good burger - and my favourite is from Jerry’s Burger Bar - their Whoop Whoop burger is 100% vegetarian, made from a chickpea patty with cheddar cheese topped with a choice of mushroom or pepper sauce. The cheese topping and flavoursome sauces ensure that it is not dry.. Served on a brioche bun with onion rings and a choice of sides this ensures that vegetarians can also enjoy a burger night.





Gibsons Gourmet burger at the V&A Waterfront. Pic: Supplied

Another favourite of mine is Gibsons, in the V&A Waterfront. With over 30 gourmet burgers to choose from, everyone is guaranteed to find something that appeals to them.

In addition to their grainfed beef burgers, Gibson’s also showcase a wide selection of chicken, pork and vegetarian burgers all served on brioche buns (made with real butter and egg) as well as salad, banting and vegan Burgers.

Sarene Kloren - Lifestyle editor





Hudsons Burger Joint - Cape Town and Johannesburg





Hudsons Burger Bar

Hudsons Burger Joint responsible for the burger trend and after 10 years is still on top.

What makes Hudsons so special is their freshly made patties and the wide variety of new ideas. They also have a strict walk-ins only rule with no bookings being allowed. Their burgers to this day have been amazing and the service has always phenomenal.

Jamal-Dean Grootboom - entertainment writer





Clarke's Bar and Dining Room- Bree Street, Cape Town.





Clarke's Bar and Dining Room. Pic: Clarke's bar & Dining room.

Clarke's cheeseburger. There's one thing about their burgers that you won't find anywhere else in Cape Town. And that's their buns. Their flaky buttery brioche buns are melt on your mouth.

The fact that their burger patties are automatically cooked medium rare is a bonus.

Gerry Cupido - Fashion & Beauty Multi-media Journalist



