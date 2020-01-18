Is French chef Alain Ducasse petty for being against Drynuary?









This image released by Magnolia Pictures shows chef Alain Ducasse in a scene from the documentary, "The Quest of Alain Ducasse". Picture: Magnolia Pictures via AP this! There's petty and then there is

It has been reported that the Michelin star French chef, Alain Ducasse, has slashed the prices of some of the fine wines in his restaurant's cellar to counter the Dry January trend.



In a shocking and oh-so-petty move, the chef has decreased the prices of his finest Burgundy and claret, so that his guests are more likely to order a bottle rather than sticking to by the glass.





This is to discourage those dining at his restaurant and choose to not have wine, because of Drynuary, which sees people drink more virgin beverages as a way to curb the amount of alcohol they consume.

This image released by Magnolia Pictures shows chef Alain Ducasse in a scene from the documentary, "The Quest of Alain Ducasse." Picture: AP

In an interview with The Guardian, he said he was opposed to the trend.





“I like swimming against the tide. I’m obsessed with selling wine. I’ve noted that trend but I don’t want to see or hear of it, I am opposed to it. I want to rid consumers of their inhibitions with regards to drinking wine."





He was also quoted as saying he was horrified after seeing New Yorkers have ice tea with their lunch.





The sober curious and mindful drinking movement is growing around the world and sees more people ditching alcohol beverages for virgin drinks.





The movement has become so popular, that there is even a Dry January Challenge.



