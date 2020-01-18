Is French chef Alain Ducasse petty for being against Drynuary?
18 January 2020
There's petty and then there is this!
It has been reported that the Michelin star French chef, Alain Ducasse, has slashed the prices of some of the fine wines in his restaurant's cellar to counter the Dry January trend.
In a shocking and oh-so-petty move, the chef has decreased the prices of his finest Burgundy and claret, so that his guests are more likely to order a bottle rather than sticking to by the glass.
This is to discourage those dining at his restaurant and choose to not have wine, because of Drynuary, which sees people drink more virgin beverages as a way to curb the amount of alcohol they consume.
In an interview with The Guardian,
he said he was opposed to the trend.
“I like swimming against the tide. I’m obsessed with selling wine. I’ve noted that trend but I don’t want to see or hear of it, I am opposed to it. I want to rid consumers of their inhibitions with regards to drinking wine."
He was also quoted as saying he was horrified after seeing New Yorkers have ice tea with their lunch.
The sober curious and mindful drinking movement is growing around the world and sees more people ditching alcohol beverages for virgin drinks.
The movement has become so popular, that there is even a Dry January Challenge.
Talking about how people who tried the Dry January Challenge as a New Year’s resolution are to sticking to it, sobriety advocate Janet Gourand told the Cape Argus people were doing quite well because of the support system they had set-up for those participating.
“Every day they get an email with tips or inspirational quotes delivered to their inbox. It’s short but inspires people. It comes directly from me and I get interesting feedback. The WhatsApp group also works really well as various people who all started the challenge on different days can chat away to each other about their progress in the journey,” said Gourand.
To make the Dry January experience even more meaningful, Gourand, through her organisation World Without Wine (WWW) requires participants to calculate their normal monthly spend on alcohol and then divert the cash to the Earthchild charity project.