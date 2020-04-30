Is your favourite restaurant delivering meals during Level 4?

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown last month to halt the spread of coronavirus, restaurants had to shut their doors to customers. Only essential retailers - namely supermarkets - were allowed to continue trading, but as we are now facing Level 4 of the lockdown, some restaurants will gradually open. While they are still prohibited from opening to customers in person, delivery services will be available. Although restaurants are not sure when exactly they will start operating, they are certain that they will indeed open. However, not all restaurants are going to reopen. Last week we reported that restaurants under the Spur Group will not be operating during this time. Ocean Basket has also reportedly confirmed that it will also not be operating. Both restaurant groups cite operating costs of running large kitchens make it impossible for them to be a take-away only restaurant. Below are some of the restaurants that have confirmed that they will open on Level 4 of the lockdown.

Debonairs

The Debonairs team took to Facebook and wrote that they will be back with safer-no-contact delivery in Level 4 of the lockdown.

Nando's

The popular grilled chicken restaurant said that they are not yet able to confirm when they will be reopening their restaurants as they are seeking additional clarification from the National Council and that they will announce on their social media pages as soon as they know when they can fire up their grills and bring PERi-PERi to the people.

Wimpy

Wimpy wrote that people should watch the space as they will be back delivering a selection of our favourites from selected restaurants. Wimpy is part of the Famous Brand group. Responding to questions from Independent Media, the group said: “We are waiting for the regulations to be published before we understand the practicalities we have to deal with regarding the recommencement of business activities under Level 4.”

Pizza Hut

This week, the Pizza Hut team posted a short video clip on their Instagram page that shows the ‘loading sign’ with the caption, “It’s coming....4 days left, can you guess what?”. Could it be that they will be opening?

Mochachos

Mochachos wrote that people should keep an eye on their social media as they will soon announce on how and where they will be delivering.

Fishaways

Fishaways confirmed that they will be back with no-contact deliveries.

RocoMamas

RocoMamas said that they will be limited to where third part vendors such as Uber Eats and Mr D already have a footprint.

Steers

Steers wrote that it will be "reigniting the flame soon", and that there will be three ways to get that flame-grilled flavour we have been craving delivered.

Uber Eats

In a statement to Independent Media, Uber Eats said: "As announced by Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel on 25 April 2020, food delivery in South Africa is authorised to operate daily as of 1 May 2020 under restricted hours from 9 am until 7 pm, during level 4 of the national lockdown.

"We are working to further understand the detailed restrictions put in place by the government regarding food delivery and will announce our measures in due coarse. The healthy and safety of our community comes first, and we will do our best our community and small businesses during these unprecedented times".

Mr D Food

Chief Executive Officer of Mr D Food, Devin Sinclair said that as a South African brand, they are proud to offer a crucial service during lockdown to ensure they are all doing their part to support government initiatives to promote social distancing.

"Delivering from restaurants, convenience stores and Checkers MedRite pharmacies on the platform is just one way we are supporting South Africans during the lockdown period while making sure they can stay indoors. We will also be implementing initiatives to support the restaurant industry as they reopen.

"As a first step, we are introducing a commission relief scheme which reduces the commission rates for the vast majority of our restaurants partners. We have also allocated funds to drive promotional initiatives to generate orders and revenue for neighborhood restaurants," said Sinclair.



