’It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’. Not any more as KFC puts pause on slogan
When you hear those words: “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good”, you know what’s on the menu for dinner.
It’s a slogan that KFC has proudly adopted for 64 years. But now the fried chicken restaurant chain has had a change of heart.
“Think we can all agree, this year has been like no other and, right now, our slogan doesn’t feel quite right. So, for that reason, we’ll be pressing pause on using it in our advertising, for a little while,” the brand said in an official statement.
Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC assured customers that although the slogan is taking a break, nothing’s changed.
“We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment. While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit," Tan-Gillespie added.
For South African customers, the slogan has been synonymous with the brand for 50 years, said Suhayl Limbada, marketing director at KFC South Africa.
Limbada added: "But today we face a very different world – one where we have had to reinvent ourselves as a brand to mirror this. In the midst of this though, Mzansi’s most loved fried chicken is not going anywhere.“
Limbada concluded that customers should be on the look out for the change in branding in the coming weeks.
KFC added that the slogan will be back, “just when the time is right”.