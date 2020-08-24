’It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’. Not any more as KFC puts pause on slogan

When you hear those words: “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good”, you know what’s on the menu for dinner.

It’s a slogan that KFC has proudly adopted for 64 years. But now the fried chicken restaurant chain has had a change of heart.

“Think we can all agree, this year has been like no other and, right now, our slogan doesn’t feel quite right. So, for that reason, we’ll be pressing pause on using it in our advertising, for a little while,” the brand said in an official statement.

Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC assured customers that although the slogan is taking a break, nothing’s changed.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment. While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit," Tan-Gillespie added.