’It’s not love, it’s winter’: Nando’s takes aim at the ‘cuffing season’

Popular fast-food restaurant Nando's has done it again.

Known for its hilariously controversial videos and memes, the popular eatery has poked fun at everyone who is coupling up during the cold season.

Known as the “cuffing season”, this is a period between June and August when it is colder out and a regular Netflix and chill buddy seems more desirable than keeping your options open.

Experts say that “cuffing season” is a term that hasn’t yet made its way into the scientific literature but that doesn’t mean it is made up. They say scientists have long documented seasonal fluctuations in partner-seeking behaviour.

The shorter days and cooler nights that begin in late autumn and extend through winter supposedly make one want to jump into a relationship – to get “cuffed” to a partner, at least until spring rolls around. Well, the fast-food restaurant has warned that people should not fall for it.

This comes after one Twitter user @ThabangTweezus posted one of the restaurant's banners that’s written, “It’s not love, ke winter” with the caption, “Bathong, Nando’s”.

In response, Nando’s wrote that people should remember to trade in their chest pillow and blanket with eyes combo for pieces to comfort their belly.

“To: Members of KnowYourWorth.com. Reminder to trade in your “sefuba pillow & ingubo enamehlo” combo for pieces to comfort your belly. Warm Regards, Management”, they wrote.

The advert quickly went viral, with users flooding the comments section of Nando's post with hilarious memes and jokes in reaction.

@scmojela1 wrote: “Hehehe... I wonder what is more chilli between the Winter chilli VS Nandos chilli pieces. But I had the winter's chilli makes one cold... Does the Nandos chilli makes the belly warm?”

@kwanie_in wrote: “You know the power of a hot breast and thigh, though

?? Please hook a brother up, so I can burn the cold away..”

@Smokey_10111_ also said: “Let's be honest @NandosSA is winning at relevance and then blowing it up on the blue app.”