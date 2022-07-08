Joburg restaurant voted SA’s most loved pizza joint

Everybody loves pizza and what better way to showcase that love than through an epic competition filled with love and laughter. After weeks of intense public voting, Gino’s Restaurant in Robertsham, Johannesburg, was declared the 2021 winner, with the Top 10 finalists being: Ferdinandos (Observatory, Cape Town), Lucio’s Pizzeria (Randburg), Bardelli's (Kenilworth), Gino's (Stellenbosch), Asta Italian Restaurant (Stellenbosch), Izerria Pizza Parlour (Pretoria), Caraffa Restaurant (Pretoria), Osteria Rossa (Bedfordview) and Caspitas (George).

Reacting to their victory, Gino’s Restaurant owner Gino Mazza, said: “Being placed at number one was a tremendous validation of what we do, which is provide delicious Italian food made with passion and provides good value-for-money. “What made the win even better is that the competition is voted for by the public and it demonstrated that we are doing the right thing for our customers and to them I say saluti, bon appetito, grazie.”

Ferdinando’s owner Diego Milesi with his family. Mazza and others around the country are now gearing up for the 2022 challenge which looks set to be more competitive than ever. It will run from July 1 to September 30, 2022, with the Top 10 and the ultimate winner being announced in mid-October. Each week, the name of one lucky voter will be drawn and will win one case of wine from Porcupine Ridge as well as an EarthFire Pizza Stone & Cutter. A grand prize winner drawn at the end of the challenge will receive five cases of Porcupine Ridge wine, an EarthFire Pizza Oven and pizza for a year from their favourite pizzeria - all to the combined value of R10,000. The restaurant that receives the most votes throughout the campaign period will be crowned the Pizzeria Challenge winner and receive wine for a year, a trophy and winner’s plaque and advertising material to the value of R25 000.

