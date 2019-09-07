San Deck is known as the best sundowner spot in Joburg. Picture: .tsogosun.
We may not have the sea views  but top views of the inner city  Joburg and Pretoria are cool. Spring  is here, and it’s time to enjoy the
outdoors. We have rounded up these  cool rooftop bars for you to visit  for a good vibe while sipping on  something cold.

JOHANNESBURG

San Deck

Situated at the luxurious Sandton  Sun hotel, San Deck is known as the  best sundowner spot in Joburg. With a vast selection of premium
quality local beers, ciders, gin, rum, brandy, whisky, vodka, agave,  witblits and mampoer, San Deck’s  menu reflects quintessentially South  African flavours in dishes crafted  with a creative flair to showcase the  authenticity of its locally-sourced  seasonal ingredients.

It has a selection of signature  cocktails such as San Sunset, which  is made of mhoba dark rum, 1883  agave, passion fruit, lime juice,  and aagostura, the San Sky made  of mirari amber, caperitif, campari,  and 1883 red pepper as well as San  Martini, a mixture of wixworth gin,  caperitif, 1883 cherry, and orange  bitters. For beer lovers, they have  City Lion, a unique blend of mhoba  dark, 1883 red pepper, triple sec,
lemon wedges, and Soweto Masters  Brew.

San Deck is where most Joburgers go for a sundowner. Picture:tsogosun. 

The San Deck is open from  6:30am for breakfast, lunch, dinner  and everything in between. The  social dining menu is available from  4pm to 10:30pm, with resident DJs  taking over on the decks from 6pm  to 10pm Thursday to Saturday.

Shakers

Established in early 2016 at  the busy Maboneng Precinct in  Jeppestown, Johannesburg, Shakers  is where cocktails and good times
meet. The bar provides guests with  a comfortable set-up to relax and  unwind. It has 18 signature cocktails,  24 familiar classics, 11 hunger
busters and15 craft beers.

 Apart  from serving well-known cocktails,  Shakers is also known for serving  the best tea. They have a selection  of Watermelon, Kiwi & Mint, Plum  Runner as well as Bubblegum tea.  The bar Shakes things up and  cranks up the vibe with a regular  roster of performances every day  from 12 noon till late.




PRETORIA

Something Cooking by J'Something

Located at the lavish Time Square  in Menlyn, Pretoria, is Something  Cooking by J’Something where  the musician and his fellow chefs  prepare the best gourmet meals  that are washed down with tasty  beverages.  The place doesn’t really have a  specific theme but it’s definitely a  hangout spot to eat honest food,  listen to music and have special  drinks. 

Its dining experience offers  a mixture of Portuguese, South  African, as well as Japanese cuisine  and healthy alternatives. Since the  owner has his own gin, Jin Gin,  they have come up with monthly  events where guests are treated to  special cocktails and live music  performances. 

Toast to having something by J. 

Every last Friday of the month,  they host Jin Gin Fridays where there  is a special on Jin Gin cocktails and  live DJ from 4pm to 7pm. And then  on the first Sunday of the month,  there is an All-Star Nights. 

All-Star  nights sponsored by Converse  are evening events hosted by  J’Something wherein a musician that  he deems to be an All-Star performs  and then sits down with him for an  interview and Q&A live on stage.  Something Cooking by  J’Something opens on Tuesdays-Sundays.


Summit Grill and Sky Bar

Known for the best-grilled  steaks, Summit Grill and Sky Bar is  the vision of Stelio Tsihlas who set  out to create an upmarket cocktail  lounge reminiscent of the ambiance,  feel and beauty of a fine dining  restaurant. Its drinks menu includes  a variety of signature cocktails such  as Summit Sky, a blend of Bacardi  rum, Captain Morgan rum, Butlers  sec, Butlers blue, and Schweppes  Lemonade. 

They also have the  Summit Speedrail, which is a mixture  of Vodka, Bacardi rum, Stretton’s  Double Cut Gin, Richelieu brandy,  Butlers triple sec, Captain Morgan  dark rum, Southern Comfort, FABBRI  tropical Blu, and Red Grapetiser.

The brand is designed to be the  ideal spot for any occasion with a  seven day a week breakfast, lunch  and dinner trade.  The fusion inspired menu is  complemented by expertly crafted  cocktails, an acclaimed wine list and  genuine, warm hospitality.