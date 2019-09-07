San Deck is known as the best sundowner spot in Joburg. Picture: .tsogosun.

We may not have the sea views but top views of the inner city Joburg and Pretoria are cool. Spring is here, and it’s time to enjoy the outdoors. We have rounded up these cool rooftop bars for you to visit for a good vibe while sipping on something cold.





JOHANNESBURG





San Deck





Situated at the luxurious Sandton Sun hotel, San Deck is known as the best sundowner spot in Joburg. With a vast selection of premium

quality local beers, ciders, gin, rum, brandy, whisky, vodka, agave, witblits and mampoer, San Deck’s menu reflects quintessentially South African flavours in dishes crafted with a creative flair to showcase the authenticity of its locally-sourced seasonal ingredients.





It has a selection of signature cocktails such as San Sunset, which is made of mhoba dark rum, 1883 agave, passion fruit, lime juice, and aagostura, the San Sky made of mirari amber, caperitif, campari, and 1883 red pepper as well as San Martini, a mixture of wixworth gin, caperitif, 1883 cherry, and orange bitters. For beer lovers, they have City Lion, a unique blend of mhoba dark, 1883 red pepper, triple sec,

lemon wedges, and Soweto Masters Brew.





San Deck is where most Joburgers go for a sundowner. Picture:tsogosun.





The San Deck is open from 6:30am for breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between. The social dining menu is available from 4pm to 10:30pm, with resident DJs taking over on the decks from 6pm to 10pm Thursday to Saturday.





Shakers





Established in early 2016 at the busy Maboneng Precinct in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, Shakers is where cocktails and good times

meet. The bar provides guests with a comfortable set-up to relax and unwind. It has 18 signature cocktails, 24 familiar classics, 11 hunger

busters and15 craft beers.





Apart from serving well-known cocktails, Shakers is also known for serving the best tea. They have a selection of Watermelon, Kiwi & Mint, Plum Runner as well as Bubblegum tea. The bar Shakes things up and cranks up the vibe with a regular roster of performances every day from 12 noon till late.

















PRETORIA





Something Cooking by J'Something





Located at the lavish Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria, is Something Cooking by J’Something where the musician and his fellow chefs prepare the best gourmet meals that are washed down with tasty beverages. The place doesn’t really have a specific theme but it’s definitely a hangout spot to eat honest food, listen to music and have special drinks.





Its dining experience offers a mixture of Portuguese, South African, as well as Japanese cuisine and healthy alternatives. Since the owner has his own gin, Jin Gin, they have come up with monthly events where guests are treated to special cocktails and live music performances.





Toast to having something by J.





Every last Friday of the month, they host Jin Gin Fridays where there is a special on Jin Gin cocktails and live DJ from 4pm to 7pm. And then on the first Sunday of the month, there is an All-Star Nights.





All-Star nights sponsored by Converse are evening events hosted by J’Something wherein a musician that he deems to be an All-Star performs and then sits down with him for an interview and Q&A live on stage. Something Cooking by J’Something opens on Tuesdays-Sundays.









Summit Grill and Sky Bar





Known for the best-grilled steaks, Summit Grill and Sky Bar is the vision of Stelio Tsihlas who set out to create an upmarket cocktail lounge reminiscent of the ambiance, feel and beauty of a fine dining restaurant. Its drinks menu includes a variety of signature cocktails such as Summit Sky, a blend of Bacardi rum, Captain Morgan rum, Butlers sec, Butlers blue, and Schweppes Lemonade.





They also have the Summit Speedrail, which is a mixture of Vodka, Bacardi rum, Stretton’s Double Cut Gin, Richelieu brandy, Butlers triple sec, Captain Morgan dark rum, Southern Comfort, FABBRI tropical Blu, and Red Grapetiser.



