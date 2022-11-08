Bespoke Just Teddy high tea experience at The Winston Hotel

Nestled in the Rosebank suburb, The Winston Hotel – a stone’s throw away from the business, food and creative hub – is a gem for travellers looking to experience a work-and-play vibe. It was built in 2010 but I only visited this beautiful hotel, which boasts an opulent colonial-style theme, for a media launch of a signature high tea experience in a collaboration between Just Teddy Fine Boulangerie & Pâtisserie and The Winston Hotel.

With the weather warming up and events back in full swing now that the Covid-19 restrictions have eased, Mzansi is embracing events, especially the outdoor ones. The Winston Hotel was built in 2010. Picture: Supplied In June, 2022 Millat Investments acquired The Winston Hotel and signed an agreement with Hyatt Hotels that will see The Winston Hotel rebranded to the luxury Park Hyatt brand. The establishment is to undergo an extensive refurbishment in December and will officially re-open as the Park Hyatt Johannesburg, in early 2023.

Ahead of the end of one chapter for the next one, patrons can experience a bespoke “pop-up” high tea experience with a menu that has been carefully curated to pay homage to The Winston Hotel. Says Millat Investments CEO, Hamza Farooqui: “Just Teddy’s partnership with Millat Investments not only adds another layer to The Winston Hotel’s luxury offering, but it lays the foundation for us to consider future partnerships in this sector. The savoury second tier. Picture: Debashine Thangevelo “It makes sense to align our brands in this collaboration which has resulted in a unique experience,” said Farooqui.

“We are excited to take our expertise and creative flair to a new level. Partnering with The Winston Hotel allows Just Teddy to expand their footprint and we look forward to further collaborations like this one going forward. “We believe that the menu we have curated for High Tea by Just Teddy at The Winston Hotel is some of our best work,” said Teddy Zaki, owner of Just Teddy. At the launch, guests got to sample the three-tier treats on offer which were a wonderful mix of savoury and sweet.

The top tier had buttermilk scones, accompanied by Chantilly cream, preserves, mature cheese and salted butter. Unfortunately, we weren’t served any at the event. That said, the scones were delicious. They had a buttery taste and the perfect crumble texture. It won’t disappoint fans. The next tier had a mix of several savoury options from beef truffle slider on brioche, club sandwich, egg mayonnaise cannoli, and salmon tortilla star to panko chicken slider.

I have to admit, I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed the cannoli. It had an appetising tanginess to it, and delivered on the creamy texture. I also devoured the salmon tortilla star, club sandwich and panko chicken slider. My only criticism would be the beef slider being a bit underseasoned. Again, given that it was a media event, the faux pas is forgiveable.

Talk about picture perfect. The dessert tier had me positively drooling. Picture: Debashine Thangevelo The last tier – my favourite as I have a sweet tooth – was the pièce de résistance for me. It looked like a piece of art and the thought of ruining it with my fork seemed brutal. But my drool needed to be appeased and a call was made. My first victim on the plate was the chocolate mousse. It was decadent and divine. The other mouthfuls of deliciousness included Swedish Princess cake, lemon cheesecake, pistachio religieuse and a sweet tahini macaron.

I can’t attest to going through all of them as I was quite stuffed. But, going from the comments from those around me, they were blown over by the flavour components. A pleasant surprise was the passion fruit bonbon. It was a burst of freshness enveloped in a delicate chocolate casing. Guests have a choice of several teas to choose from – English Breakfast, Baine de Roses, Uva Highlands, Royal Darjeeling, 1837 Black and Rooibos – I would highly recommend the fragrant Karak Chai tea.