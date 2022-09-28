Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Burger lovers left devastated as popular restaurant Buns Out closes its Linden store due to load shedding

Buns Out. Picture: Instagram/Buns Out

Published 2h ago

It’s a sad loss for burger lovers as the popular restaurant, Buns Out, closes its Linden doors on October 9.

The news was confirmed by the restaurant on Twitter on Tuesday.

“With heavy hearts today we announce the closing of our Linden store. Our last day will be on the 9th of October and we will be having a huge send-off! See you there,” they wrote.

In another tweet, they wrote that they were still fighting and had a store out at the Prison Break Market and they would be back when they could open with a generator.

Owned by South African television presenter Maps Maponyane, the Buns Out franchise was started in 2019 in the city of Joburg.

This is how other people reacted to the news.

In 2020 the restaurant was named one of the best burger joints in the world. The news came after Bloomberg published a ranking of some of the best burger restaurants around the world where rankings were based on the views of several Michelin-stars chefs and other culinary elites who hand-picked the restaurants based on their preferences.

According to Business Tech, most of the list was made up of restaurants in the US and Europe with both casual restaurants such as In-N-Out and high-end establishments such as The Wolseley in London, and only one South African restaurant was named on the list – and that was Buns Out, which also attracted a lot of media attention and features about a dozen burgers, including vegetarian and vegan options.

