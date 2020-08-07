Casalinga Ristorante closes its doors after 30 years due to pandemic’s impact

Casalinga Ristorante Italiano, located just outside of Johannesburg, has closed its doors, citing “the last few years of the business in South Africa having not been easy”, owners Peter and Jenny De Luca announced this week.

Casalinga Ristorante Italiano has been in business for 30 years.

The statement reads: “It is with heavy hearts that our family makes this statement. Casalinga Ristorante Italiano has indeed been placed under liquidation. We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has reached out to us and our extended Casalinga family at this hard time. The last few years of business in South Africa have not been easy, however, we were able to keep afloat. Then Covid-19 hit and along came the fear of public spaces. government restrictions on the number of people who can serve. the ban on alcohol and then finally the lockdown itself. Then came the loss of business in functions, weddings, corporate events, festivals, concerts, and more restrictions... the business cannot continue.”

The statement continues:

However. it's not all bad news! The other businesses which form part of Casalinga Organic Farm are still operating.

Leafy Greens Cafe has expanded its offerings to include picnics and takeaways and launched the popular new cafe-style “II Caffti” menu serving some exciting new dishes as well as breakfasts.

The independently owned Green Bean Coffee Roastery is roasting fresh coffee beans daily.

The deli is open seven days a week: The La Casa accommodation cottages and suites are open for business again and our beautiful gardens are still there for you to explore and enjoy.

The restaurant joins other popular SA joints like The Kitchen, Exhibit A, and The Stack and Cafe 1999 who have also had to close due to the difficulties that many restaurants are facing, due to the pandemic and the regulations the government has put in place.