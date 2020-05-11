Chef Luke Dale Roberts takes his gourmet lockdown hampers to Joburg

Chef Luke Dale Roberts, owner of the famed Test Kitchen, has launched delivery of gourmet lockdown food hampers in Cape Town. And now because of the success of the LDR Gourmet Lockdown Hampers, delivery will expand to Johannesburg, beginning May 18.

Foodies have a choice of three types, with each hamper designed as a weekly basket of goods, providing the focal point for multiple meals.

Starting at R1 800, R3 000 and up to R5 000, each delivery will feature some of Dale Roberts's favourite classics such as duck and pork belly country pate, beef bourguignon, juniper and citrus cured salmon gravadlax, navarin of lamb shank along with various cheeses and sweet options, with rose scented meringues.

“The current lockdown has engulfed many special events, with birthdays, anniversaries and more having to be spent at home. As we continue along this indefinite path, we have tried to create hampers that combine both the everyday, as well as unique and speciality items that will serve to make every meal a little more special, for any occasion.” said the acclaimed chef.

“As we all know, the hospitality industry has been wrecked by Covid-19 and its subsequent economic fallout, and we at LDR are doing everything in our power to keep people employed, starting with our employees, and continuing along our supply chains. As such, this venture is a not-for-profit endeavour, with the sole purpose of keeping our employees livelihoods intact and buying time until we find out what the new normal of the South African restaurant industry will become”, he added.