'Devastated and heartbroken': Melville's Pablo Eggs Go Bar won't reopen

Popular Joburg restaurant Pablo Eggs Go Bar has announced this week that it has closed down due to financial problems.

In a statement released by the owners Louis and Leigh Hofmeyr Roux on Instagram, they said that it has been a wonderful four years but in these uncertain times they have decided to consolidate their financial exposure and that they simply lack financial needs to reopen.

“We are sad to say that Pablo Eggs Go Bar Melville is closing its doors. It’s been a wonderful four years on that magical corner but In these uncertain times we have decided to consolidate our financial exposure and we simply lack the financial needs to reopen. We will still be very much a part of the Melville community from Pablo House and thank you ALL for the wonderful memories and new friendships,” they said.