Many celebrities have made names for themselves working in several fields, including the food industry.

You can find them on the big screen, the small screen, and pretty much everywhere else in between. While some opt to model, sing, act, or start their fashion lines, others invest in their own restaurants.

The latest South African celebrity that we have just spotted who has recently opened his own restaurant is Ashley Raphala, who is famously known as DJ Shimza.

Raphala has opened a beautiful restaurant called The Hang Awt which is situated in Tembisa north of Kempton Park on the East Rand in Gauteng where he was born.

Last week, Raphala took to Twitter to announce the opening of the new spot.

“Opening my new business today it’s called Hang Awt 1632 and it’s in Tembisa. A hang out spot with good food and drinks,” read the post.

Opening my new business today 🙏🏾🙏🏾 it’s called Hang Awt 1632 and it’s in Tembisa. A hang out spot with good food and drinks 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 25/10/19 — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) October 25, 2019

In another post, Raphala said they are finally open for business and humbled that it is in his township.

We finally open for business and humbled that it’s in my township Tembisa 😊🙏🏾❤️ please come hang awt and enjoy some good food and drinks 🥩🍗🍖🍔🍸🍹🍻🥂🍷🥃 The place is called The Hang Awt pic.twitter.com/LWAiwklE9x — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) October 25, 2019

“We finally open for business and humbled that it’s in my township Tembisa. Please come hang awt and enjoy some good food and drinks. The place is called The Hang Awt,” he said.

Celebrities who have visited the restaurant since its opening include radio and television presenter Dineo Ranaka and actress Duma Ntando.

Other SA celebrities who have recently launched their own restaurants are Maps Maponyane, DJ Oskido, J’Something, Lorna Maseko, and Sophie Ndaba.