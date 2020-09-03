Johannesburg restaurant The Whippet Coffee closes its doors in Melville

Johannesburg’s food and coffee scene is mourning the loss of one of the city's trendiest restaurants, The Whippet Coffee as they close their doors due to the coronavirus.

Taking to social media this week, the restaurant, which also has a branch in Linden, announced the sad news about the closure of their Melville branch.

“It took us 8 years to choose a second location for The Whippet, and Melville welcomed us with open arms. Our stay in this special suburb was incredible but Covid has forced us to close this chapter in The Whippet story. We will not re-open our Melville store BUT we will have a last goodbye with our lifestyle sale. This means you can pop by the store and buy any item for your home or for your business. The store will be open on Friday 4 September from 14:00 till 16:00,” read the post.

The restaurant also announced that most of their items will be marked down between 40 – 60 percent of their original price.

That every item is for sale, every light, every fitting, and even every item in their kitchen, and that if you are a commercial buyer and would like to make a bulk purchase on all the items, you should send them an email.