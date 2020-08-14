Johannesburg’s iconic restaurants set to reopen

The team behind two of Johannesburg’s iconic restaurants, Marble and Saint, have announced that both restaurants will reopen in September, for dinner only. As part of the reopening, both restaurants will have reduced service times. In a statement, co-founder of the restaurants, Gary Kyriacou said that they have been closed for five months, and it’s time to get back to work. “We are putting a host of safety mechanisms in place to ensure our guests feel as safe as possible while still ensuring the same high-quality, seamless experience they have come to know and love at both Marble and Saint. Most importantly, and while we are doing everything we can to ensure our environment is healthy and safe, we kindly ask that our guests assess their own risk before arriving. “If guests have underlying conditions or are concerned they may have coronavirus, we ask that they please wait and not visit until they are confirmed negative. We ask this for the safety and health of our team, our other guests, and the community around us,” said Kyriacou.

David Higgs said this has been a really tough time for everyone, but they want to get back to work.

“It’s going to be awesome to reconnect face-to-face with everyone and reignite all the relationships we’ve made. In a way, it’s going to be almost spiritual to relight the fires – it’s almost four years to the day we opened Marble, and two years since we opened Saint,” said Higgs.

Popular Joburg restaurant Pablo Eggs Go Bar which also announced last month that it is closing down due to financial problems has found new partners and opened Pablo Sandton. And this time the Shakshuka haven much loved by hip Joburg foodies has expanded its menu and trading hours.

Co-owner of Pablo Sandton, Louis Roux said it was heartbreaking to close the Melville location, but they feel very privileged and excited to host their Pablo familia at a new location with a new and improved offering.

Confirmed opening times:

Marble will open from Tuesday until Saturday, from 6 pm.

Saint will open from Wednesday until Sunday, from 6 pm.

Pablo at The Mint Hotel will open from Wednesday to Monday, from 7 am.