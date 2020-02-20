South African television presenter and restaurateur Maps Maponyane’s Buns Out restaurant has recently been named as one of the best in the world.

"Buns Out" is a burger joint that officially opened its doors last year in September in the city of Johannesburg, and last month in the city of Durban.

The news comes after Bloomberg published a new ranking of some of the best burger restaurants around the world where rankings are based on the views of several Michelin-stars chefs and other culinary elites who handpicked the restaurants based on their preferences.

According to Business Tech, the majority of the list is made up of restaurants in the US and Europe with both casual restaurants such as In-N-Out and high-end establishments such as The Wolseley in London, and only one South African restaurant was named on the list – and that was Buns Out, which also attracted a lot of media attention and features about a dozen burgers, including vegetarian and vegan options.

Those who are on a meat-free or plant-based diet, fear not. The burger joint also serves various plant-based burgers, including the popular Beyond Burger.

Other burger restaurants include:

Butchers Diner, Melbourne

Honbo, Hong Kong

Gasoline Grill, Copenhagen

Bioburger, Paris

Swati Snacks, Mumbai

MOS Burger, Tokyo

Fergburger, Queenstown

Café a Bistro, Lima

One O’ One, Riyadh

Smith & Wollensky, London

The Wolseley, London

Au Cheval, Chicago