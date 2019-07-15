Served with the KWV 12 year old brandy, Crème Brulee Tonka bean infused set dessert with a spiced sable and pumpkin seed soil, cape fig gel, yoghurt mousse, pistachio praline and smoked strawberries. Picture supplied

Renowned Joburg restaurateur, Chris Tatsakis's new offering, Ethos, will open its doors in Morningside, Sandton, next month. “For generations, the shores of the Mediterranean have been deeply alluring: Embedded in its story is not only the warmth of its spirit, but the romance of its tales and its people – the feeling of timelessness brought on by its ancient and iconic landscapes”, says Tatsakis.

Served with the 2017 Rhebokskloof Chardonnay, this cauliflower steak harissa, which is marinated grilled cauliflower steak served on a creamy cauliflower puree with sautéed spinach and cannellini beans, is to die for. Picture supplied.

“Synonymous with the depths of culture, beautiful in its historic and natural makeup, it will forever be compelling for the fables it shares. The Mediterranean will always fascinate us for what it reveals most – that humanity is more than just breathing… it’s alive,” he adds.

“Ethos has been a lifetime in the making and it’s more than just another restaurant. It’s an experience of the very Mediterranean soul that put us on this path in the first place.''

Ethos serves Italian, Greek and Spanish cuisine with astounding quality and an overwhelming sense of authenticity.

The Octopus Salad Char-grilled, which is octopus tossed through salty leaves with charred baby corn, citrus and herb marinated sugar snap peas, crushed baby potatoes and a citrus dressing, is worth trying. Picture supplied.

Renowned chef Garth Shnier and four up-and-coming South African chefs will lead the kitchen.

Every detail has been thought out. From the menu to the interior, from the staff's uniforms to its extraordinary entrance, the owners have meticulously laid out the Mediterranean story, bringing extravagance at every corner and a message of authenticity.

The restaurant will has a private dining room.

Steaks Tomahawk served with the 2015 Ridgeback Cabernet Franc . Picture supplied

The Menu

“Joining us is about history. About culture. About love. About soul. About integrity but most importantly it’s about food, those simple flavours that have been defining the Mediterranean since the beginning of time, and those exquisite dishes that will be with us to the end. That is our Ethos – our philosophy of food,” says Tatsakis

Ethos will open its doors in August.

For reservations and more information, contact Chris van Zyl 072 361 3968 and Helen Tatsakis 084 456 0200.