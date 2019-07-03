Palazzo Winter afternoon high tea. Picture supplied.

Grand and glamorous tea times are taking centre stage at The Palazzo Montecasino hotel with a delectable new Winter High Tea menu, a new Morning High Tea offering, and a one-day-only ultra-indulgent ‘Christmas in July in Hats and Heels’ High Tea on Saturday 13 July. The new Winter High Tea menu features sweet temptations including Mexican spiced chocolate panna cotta with capsicum compote, lemon mint meringue choux, cherry and dark chocolate mousse, peanut butter crunch milk chocolate tart with banana jelly, apple crumble cupcake, custard tart, sweet and savoury scones, and macaroons.

The savoury selection includes Minted halloumi and tomato pesto on toasted tramezzini, roast beef and wholegrain blackberry mustard pretzels, smoked salmon and truffle ricotta on beetroot roll, sandwiches, quiches and cocktail pies, and Moroccan vegetable pie - all accompanied by flavourful, freshly brewed teas and coffee.

The Palazzo Winter High Tea is available until 31 August at R285 per person. The special new Morning High Tea, now available from Mondays to Fridays, includes Breakfast panna cotta with seasonal fresh fruit, baked cheesecake with spiced blueberry compote, banana bacon doughnuts, custard tart, scones, fontina, tomato pesto French toast, smoked salmon cottage cheese and chives bagel, truffle parmesan scrambled egg croissant, red onion marmalade and goats cheese quiche, parma ham breakfast cup, as well as sweet and savoury items from the cake stand, and freshly brewed teas and coffee. The Morning High Tea is served from 9:30am to 11:30am at R195 per person.

The tantalizing ‘Christmas in July’ High Tea is a festive feast, with choco-centric sweets such as peppermint caramel crisp mousse, vanilla milk chocolate mousse with ‘mulled wine’ jelly, decadent dark chocolate pecan nut pie, strawberry balsamic choux, hazelnut chocolate macaron, snowy lemon meringue, cherry and dark chocolate mousse, sweet and savoury scones.

The savoury menu includes grilled halloumi and homemade sweet chili on focaccia, turkey pastrami, gingerbread mustard on cocktail pretzels, roast beef and wholegrain blackberry mustard on rye, duck and sour cherry pie, and assorted quiches, cocktail pies, and sandwiches. The Christmas in July High Tea is available on 13 July at R325 per person.

