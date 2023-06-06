Popular Thembisa upmarket shisanyama closes its doors

Popular Joburg outlet Imbizo Shisanyama, located at Mall of Thembisa has closed its doors.
Imbizo Shisanyama occupied two floors of the shopping centre. It was described as the home of legends and afropolitans, a modern, sophisticated, and elegant venue.
The venue had ample parking for patrons and delivered an innovative rooftop experience, Phezulu Lounge, that left one breathless – but unfortunately for foodies and party-goers – it’s no more.
In a statement, the outlet apologised to the many locals that have made the restaurant their weekday working space during load shedding.
“We share this news with the heaviest of hearts and would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your loyal support.
“We deeply apologise to the many locals that have made the restaurant their weekday working space during load shedding. We have treasured you and we will miss you all. Siyabonga,” they wrote.
When the outlet opened at Mall of Thembisa, founder Rita Zwane told IOL Lifestyle that, together with its siblings, the venue remained true to the brand promise of ensuring that patrons’ enjoyment of Africa’s ultimate braai experience remains unchallenged.
“I had a dream of a restaurant that would celebrate the true African heritage and culture, where people could, as is our tradition, braai quality meat and receive excellent service in an environment that exuded style, class, and dignity.
“This has not been an easy journey with many challenges needing to be overcome along the way. This is especially true in a male-dominated industry where I needed to show dedication, perseverance, and commitment.
“Having a clear vision has highlighted how anything is possible regardless of these obstacles. If I can distil the secret to the brand’s success in one sentence, it is in our deep understanding of African culture and heritage which has earned the fierce loyalty of our patrons,” said Zwane.
