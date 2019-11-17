Aurum Restaurant, meaning “gold” in Latin, is opening its doors at the end of November 2019 overlooking Sandton from the 7th floor of South Africa and Africa’s tallest new building, The Leonardo.
The restaurant is the brainchild of esteemed chef and culinary consultant, Paulo Santo, in collaboration with the Legacy Group and its chairperson, Bart Dorrestein.
True to its name, this golden nugget delivers understated prestige with an excellent return on investment. “Aurum represents luxury, but not in an intimidating, pretentious or ostentatious manner.
Just as gold is timeless in its appeal, we too wish to exist beyond time as a successful, renowned business serving a cosmopolitan African city; the City of Gold,” says Paulo Santo, MD and Senior Partner of Aurum.
The kitchen is headed up by Paulo’s former chef colleagues at Cube Tasting Kitchen; Darren O’Donovan (Head Chef) and Lisa de Beer (Sous Chef and Sommelier). The menu features Contemporary European cuisine with a touch of local flair and has been inspired by Darren and Lisa’s travels around Europe and the types of food they like to eat.
Aurum has two seasonal menus per year; Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter, with the majority of its ingredients being locally sourced. By day, Aurum presents the Light menu, Solis, comprising of an a la carte breakfast, brunch, and lunch offering. By night, Aurum takes on a sense of luxury manifested by the Dark menu, Luna, for dinner.
Signature dishes include the Cured Springbok, Slow Braised Pork Belly and ‘Afternoon Tea’, a dessert inspired by the memory of dunking Ouma rusks into tea, showcasing flavours of rooibos, buttermilk and Clemengold.