Signature Coffee Bay dessert which is delicate, rich and delicious. Picture supplied.

Another restaurant opens up in Melville. La Maison is a tiny, exquisite slice of fine dining in the bohemian suburb – degustation et al. Although it’s called La Petite Maison and that may sound French you’ll be surprised at the South African influences.

Interior of La Petite Maison, an integral part of the wealth of quirky new restaurants and cafés in Melville. Picture supplied.

Their menu is a map of South Africa, each one of the seven dinner courses inspired by a different South African place.

It’s a delicious gastronomic journey across our beautiful country.

The current seasonal dinner menu’s journey begins in the Kalahari of the Northern Cape with a dish inspired by what the local Khoi San people do - and ends in Vicksburg with a gasp at the beauty of what these two chefs have created from semi-bitter Guanaja chocolate and the berries of cherry country.

The weekday lunch menu currently features a platter of South Africa-produced charcuterie, paired with a special glass of wine.

Chef Tyeya Ngxola is South African, Michelin-restaurant trained. Chef Tim Stewart is South African, Michelin-restaurant trained. They met in Italy while training in an ancient castle. This restaurant with the French name is the resultant restaurant with the South African ingredients, the French-method cooking.

Forest duck with five-spiced plums. Picture supplied.

Having been open in the ‘soft’ practising way since late January, the two owner-chefs declare they’re ready to launch for real now.

Both owners contribute to their wine cellar stocked with the very unusual, all from South Africa. Most of the labels are relatively unheard of, with tiny production lines: exciting, excellent wines you need to taste to believe.

The décor is deeply romantic, maybe a little French, in dark greys and blues, with a glowing yellow velvet sofa that usually gets taken first. The restaurant only seats 21 guests downstairs and six at another counter alongside the kitchen.