J'Something. Picture supplied. A hot trend among celebrities? Putting their passion for food into a restaurant all their own. And you know what? The offerings are pretty incredible. We put together a list of celeb-owned spots throughout the country and we think you'll be incredibly impressed (like we are) with the creative and eclectic concepts that reflect everything from the very things that made them famous. All are worth the trip, whether you're a fan of the owner or not! J'Something. Picture supplied. J’Something The My Kitchen Rules South Africa host opened his own spot – Something’s Cooking By J’Something – in Pretoria to rave reviews in 2017. Described by J’Something as a hoe away from home, the menu is inspired by his South African and Portuguese roots as well as the combination of Asian and other contemporary influences. Two years down the line, and it’s still a fan favourite. Rumour has it, he has plans to branch out into other provinces. Lorna Maseko. Picture supplied. Lorna Maseko The Top Billing presenter and celeb chef is the proud co-owner of bakery The Bread Basket in Morningside, Johannesburg. The deli serves a variety of freshly baked goods along with personalised customer experiences. Oskido enjoying Japanese cuisine with Black Cofee and friends. Picture from Twitter. Oskido The I Believe muso launched his eatery Daruma Japanese Restaurant by Oskido at Waterfall Corner in Midrand. The restaurant welcomed its first customers a few weeks ago and has been doing well since. Daruma was the first authentic Japanese restaurant in Africa in 1987 in Johannesburg. Another franchise was opened in the Elangeni Hotel in Durban in 1995, and now Oskido carries that legacy. They offer a variety of dining options including a la carte, vegetarian, meat, seafood, sushi and their signature teppanyaki dishes - food cooked on a hot iron griddle.Most well-known South Africans have vowed to support Oskido’s new venture.

Maps Maponyane with his "buns out". Picture from Twitter.

Maps Maponyane

The 'Top Billing' presenter and actor is the owner of a new burger joint, Buns Out, which officially opened its doors in the heart of Linden, Johannesburg September this year. Burgers with a twist, would be the best way to describe the menu.

Dineo Ranaka serving patrons at her family restaurant. Picture supplied.

The Ranakas

It’s a family affair for Dineo Ranaka and the rest of the Ranakas who opened their restaurant Lapeng La Ranaka in Leondale, Gauteng late last year. Following the launch, Ranaka shed light on what inspired the eatery in a tweet saying, “Lapeng La Ranaka was born from a typical black financial dynamic – black tax and unemployment”.

Ranaka and her siblings form part of the waitering staff and the menu, which is specially prepared and cooked by Mama Siba Ranaka, has a variety of traditional South African cuisine, from tripe to dumplings, chakalaka and even chicken feet. The menu also contains food kids love, such as hamburgers, and for those keen to stay in shape there is also the weight watchers section.

Mapaseka Koetle. Picture from Twitter.

Mapaseka Koetle

The Bloemfontein-born actress recently opened Gorge Grab n Go Cafe, a health-food takeaway spot in Johannesburg, and health-conscious foodies are loving it. Koetle who plays Dintle on e.tv soapie Scandal, took to Instagram to share that Gorge is a franchise that sells healthy sandwiches, coffee and smoothies – everything is organic, fresh and free-range.

The BET presenter recently revealed recently that the Sandton franchise has closed down, however, as sad as this may sound – it’ll allow her more time to focus on her bigger and much busier restaurant in Kramerville, North of Johannesburg.



