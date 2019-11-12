Famous Durban confectioner Sugarlicious has recently spread its wings and opened a third shop in Johannesburg.

Founded by Zakeeya Mitha, Sugarlicious is a dessert bar that boasts a wide range of ice creams wrapped in French macaron shells and a signature range that’s been dipped in chocolate.

According to one of their recent Instagram posts, they said they are ready to make your home their home. They also mentioned that the first hundred guests to make a purchase will be rewarded with one free ice cream macaron every week for one year.

In another post, they said that ganache macarons will be available soon. ⁣

“Get your Sugarlicious ice cream macarons, frappes, Signature coffee, chai & other hot drinks at 145 Barry Hertzog Avenue, Emmarentia.⁣ Ganache macarons will be available in the near future. ⁣Please be patient with us while we fine tune our system and processes in our new home over the next few weeks. Thank you.,” read the post.

With the success of its two Durban stores and now in Johannesburg, it also looks like the confectionery will soon be opening in Cape Town too as they have launched a pre-order option for its people in the Mother City.

“CAPE TOWN! online pre-orders are OPEN and you have 20 flavours to choose from including Strawberries and cream, Koeksister and Lemon creams.⁣ Visit www.Sugarlicious.co.za for all the prices and collection info. Please use the chat feature on the website for any queries,” they said.

Sugarlicious Johannesburg store is located at Emmarentia,⁣⁣⁣⁣ 145 Barry Hertzog Avenue and is open from Sunday to Thursday from 8a, until 8 pm and on ⁣⁣⁣⁣Friday and Saturday ⁣⁣⁣from 9 am until 9 pm⁣⁣⁣.