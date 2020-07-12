The home industry boom: Johannesburg

Les Creations by Lesego Molefe specialises in hearty, soul food.





"We try to make a variety of good food because we understand that people’s cravings and taste buds may not appreciate the same dish, hence we try to change the menu from time to time. However, there are traditional dishes such as samp and tripe that most customers have requested that we make regularly for the menu of the day. Our menu ranges from a combination of dishes that include stews, chicken, Hamburgers, tripe, pasta, and pork."





How is Covid-19 affecting your business in general?





Covid-19 has impacted our business both negatively and positively, in a sense that with catering for an event(s) one can cater for a large group of people in a single day and be able to make a substantial guaranteed profit, whereas with selling plates it can go either way, you can either make good or very low sales that day. The positive side of the plate selling is that it has given us a boost in brand awareness.





What is the hardest part about being now a cook and owning your own business right out of your home?





Not having space dedicated to my business is quite a challenge because I have dramatically overtaken our house kitchen. It is such a blessing to have a supportive family that gives me space when I need it, they don’t even bother with utilizing the kitchen on weekends, everyone just ships off to my grandmother’s house and that way I can work in a space without interruptions.





How do you market your business when it operates out of your home?





Social media and more social media. I am fast learning how to use different social media platforms as a great tool to market the business.

Many other people are doing what you’re also doing.





How do you think you can stand out among your competition?





I think professionalism goes a long way. I am also a stickler for perfection and I love presentable food. I eat with my eyes first, no matter how simple the dish is, it not only needs to taste brilliant, it needs to look good too. Because we are starting and I haven’t yet implemented any of our branding ideas for the business, I personalize each plate by either writing a name, nickname, or just a simple thank you note to the customer. My customers appreciate it and it makes them feel as special as they are to our brand.





How is the business going?





Business is not going bad at all. It has its ups and downs but we soldier on. I am learning as much as possible. I appreciate the support and constructive criticism from our customers. Others even go to the extent of suggesting menus that we could incorporate into what we are currently selling.



