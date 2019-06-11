North African carrots. Picture supplied

Already a firm neighbourhood favourite in Linden, Van Der Linde – which recently celebrated its first birthday – has become a destination restaurant thanks to its team headed up by Executive Chef Amori Burger, who recently unveiled VDL’s new winter dinner menu.

Starters – which range in price between R65 and R125 – include an Asian-inspired soft shell crab tempura which is accompanied by wakame seaweed, kimchi, lime and kewpie mayonnaise; light and fresh creamy buffalo burrata with candied pumpkin; roasted marrow bones in red wine jus served with sourdough and a herbed salad and unctuous charcoal grilled lamb tails with a raisin and mint pesto.

Chef Amori Burger. Picture supplied.

Other appetisers to whet the appetite include pani puri crispy dough balls filled with potato, yellow dahl, onion, tamarind, coriander chutney and Burger’s fun take on chips ‘n’ dip – potato churros topped with salt & vinegar dust accompanied by a sour cream and chive dip.

Diners are spoilt for choice with a selection of main dishes which are perfect for the colder weather. Choose from the braised short rib which is served with bone marrow croquettes, carrot puree and chorizo; the black pepper crusted beef fillet with a Cognac sauce or the pan-fried sea bass, with a yellow curry and Kashmiri masala pineapple.

Other options include potato gnocchi with lamb shoulder ragu and gremolata; mushroom truffle ravioli and deboned quail with apricot stuffing, mashed potato, roasted fig, pancetta and an apple cider bread sauce.

Asian inspired soft shell crab tempura accompanied by wakame seaweed kimchi lime and kewpie mayonnaise. Picture supplied.

Finish off the meal with one of Burgers' desserts such as her award-winning crème brûlée; fynbos poached peaches served with basil and olive oil jasmine mousse accompanied by candied pineapple and coconut crumble or dark chocolate tart that comes with green strawberries and cream.

VDL’s signature meals to share for two (R220 to R350) are still a firm favourite on this new menu and include tomahawk steak with bacon and blue cheese dressing; the succulent country roast chicken accompanied by sautéed vegetables and an herb gravy and the vegetable curry with okra, sambals, chapati and poppadom for non-meat eaters.

Buffalo burrata with candied pumpkin. Picture supplied.

“We have been planning our winter menu for a number of months according to what is available at this time of the year and what our patrons enjoy. We source the best ingredients and let them speak for themselves,” says Burger. “We believe there is something for everyone on this menu – from those who want robust winter dishes to our vegan patrons who want as much thought and effort put into their dishes as we do for the meat eaters.”

VDL is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Tuesday to Saturday and for breakfast and lunch on Sundays and Mondays. The address is 50 4th Avenue, Linden, Johannesburg.