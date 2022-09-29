Veteran DJ Ernest Pillay opens new bar for all aficionados, connoisseurs and distinguished foodies

Veteran DJ Ernest ‘Smoke’ Pillay has announced that he will be opening Smoke’s Cigar Lounge & Bar, a new and “intimate” bar and live music venue on September 29. The establishment, which promises to perfectly blend business and pleasure, is conveniently situated inside the Ramkiki Lodge in the tranquil setting of Ruimsig, west of Johannesburg.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ernest Pillay (@ernest_pillay) According to Pillay, Smoke’s Cigar Lounge & Bar has been created specifically for those who believe that life is for the living and every single moment matters. An ideal place for busy executives, leaders, and dreamers to slow down while contemplating and working on the next plan. “We chose the countryside because it fits well with our plan of designing and curating an experience that feels like you’re out of the hustle and bustle of the city and allows one to connect more with herself, the music, food, drinks, and some of the most sought after cigar brands in the world. It’s a home for all the aficionados, connoisseurs, distinguished foodies, and everyone curious about life and possibilities”, he said. The name Smoke's Cigar Lounge is aptly inspired by a nickname Pillay earned in the radio broadcast industry.

"It was during the early '90s whilst I was hosting the early breakfast slot 4 - 6 am on Radio Metro and Lawrence Dube was hosting The Morning Situation 6 - 9 am. Lawrence was sharing anecdotes from the Motown Records founder Barry Gordy's autobiography about the brotherhood between Marvin Gaye and Smokey Robinson and likened me to the latter Motown icon and started calling me Smoke on-air from that day and the name has stuck with me since then,” he said. The bar is located at Ramkiki Lodge, 35 Peter Road, Ruimsig in Roodepoort. Grilled rump with chakalaka, ushantini and dombolo served at the Molo Lobby Bar and Lounge. Picture: Supplied Another interesting bar to visit if you are in and around Johannesburg is the Molo Lobby Bar and Lounge. The bar and lounge offer a menu that showcases a selection of locally loved dishes. Their location is perfect for when a person just wants a quick bite to eat while catching their breath. With travellers coming in from other countries, a soft upgrade to the establishment was also fitting. On the menu, there is the fluffiest dombolo, which is baked daily and served with grilled rump slices. If you prefer a meal on the heavier side, ‘Isibindi Nomqa’ which is spicy livers, deep-fried maize balls and Mrs. Balls flavoured grilled boerewors, is the perfect filler.

Story continues below Advertisement