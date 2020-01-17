Voodoo Lily offers delicious meals, especially for the health-conscious









Voodoo Lily has a great vibe and delicious healthy food. Picture: Supplied Over the holidays, a friend and I stopped by Voodoo Lily for brunch on a Sunday. I’ve been hearing a lot about this place with industry colleagues raving about it on social media. With the sun beating down mercilessly, the cool interior of the eatery offered a welcome escape. The restaurant wasn’t too busy as the breakfast rush had come and gone. I’m told that it is quite an experience, too, and made a mental note to return to try it at some point. After being escorted to our table, we browsed through the menu. While not as extensive as some menus, the choices on there whet the appetite.

Quite ravenous, we ordered the peri-peri chicken livers, accompanied with challah toast, and crispy baby calamari with lemon aioli, as our starters.

The livers were absolutely delicious. The sauce had this underlying taste of chilli but it was not overpowering in the least. The livers were cooked to perfection.

I was so happy to find the calamari was light with no trace of oiliness. And the lemon aioli was perfection on the palate; zesty and light.

For the mains, I defaulted to a comfort dish - creamy chicken penne pasta. Meanwhile, the Voodoo signature hot brisket on rye sandwich piqued my friend’s curiosity.

The scrumptious creamy chicken penne pasta. Picture: Debashine Thangevelo

My dish hit the spot. The pasta was al dente and that sauce was heavenly. There was a subtle chilli flavour to the creamy dish. Dining etiquette - and the watchful eye of my friend - kept me from licking the plate. Yes, it was that scrumptious.

The same goes for the sandwich. The tangy flavours simply exploded in your mouth. And that home-made pickle, mustard and sauerkraut were all kinds of tantalising.

Aside from our main dishes, we also wanted to try one of the Turkish flatbreads on the menu. We opted for the vegetarian option with curried cauliflower, roast tomato, mozzarella and fresh rocket. It was too bland for me. It lacked that contrasting texture and could have done with more seasoning. If you go, trying the tandoori chicken instead. Aside from it being more popular, it is a favourite on their menu.

My sweet tooth craving led to me agreeing to share a dark chocolate brownie with vanilla ice-cream. A very decadent option but if you are going to be indulgent, might as well go all the way.

A definite plus for me with Voodoo Lily is the fact that their menu offers gluten-free, vegan-friendly, banting-friendly and dairy-free options.

So if you are health-conscious (or suffer from a nut allergy), you will feel at ease here.

Inattentive waiter (on this particular day) aside, Voodoo Lily has an inviting chilled vibe. I do plan on going back for their breakfast sometime soon.

Where: St Andrew St & Wrenrose Ave, Birdhaven, Johannesburg.

Telephone: 011 442 6965.

Please note, they are open for breakfast and lunch, weekdays, from 7am to 6pm; and, on the weekend, from 8am to 4pm.