Local celebs wine and dine at DJ Oskido’s new restaurant. Picture: Insragram (OskidoIBelieve)

South African businessman and influential artist, Oscar Mdlongwa, popularly known by his stage name, Oskido, has now ventured into the food industry. Earlier in May, Mdlongwa shared a snap of his new restaurant, Daruma Japanese Restaurant by Oskido, on social media and that it would be opening soon.

Last week, Mdlongwa shared a video on his Instagram account that shows that the restaurant is up and running where he was dining with some of South Africa’s much-loved celebrities as they celebrated Thato Sikwane’s (DJ Fresh) wife’s birthday, Thabiso Sikwane at the restaurant.

Among the celebrity guests that were gathered at the table were DJ Fresh, DJ Black Coffee, Julius Malema, DJ Shimza, and Thando Thabete.

In another post, Mdlongwa mentions that he always loved food, and that he is thankful he can still pursue his other passion.

“Juju knows me too well. I’ve always been at this food hustle from day one. Many people don’t know this, but I sold food before I was a DJ outside Club Razmatazz and downtown Johannesburg. I thank God that I can still pursue my other passion,” read the caption.

Daruma Japanese Restaurant by Oskido is located at Waterfall Corner in Midrand.



