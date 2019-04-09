The secret to Roasting Jack’s rotisserie chicken is all in the seasoning. Picture supplied.

In the commercial and residential suburb of Morningside, Roasting Jack’s, a new gourmet restaurant has joined the revolution of Johannesburg’s discerning foodies. With a variety of creative and equally tasty rôtisserie dishes, this menu makes for something deliciously different in contemporary dining. The bistro recently opened at the revamped Wedge Shopping Centre and is open for lunch and dinner.

Roasting Jack’s distinctive menu was hatched to life at the end of 2018, and since then chicken fans have been spoilt for choice with their unique flavours. There’s a French influence to the menu, which makes for classy comfort food, with a family-style dining ambience.

Naturally, the rotisserie chicken (available in whole, half and quarter portions) is the signature on Roasting Jack’s menu - partnered with a freshly baked baguette, spicy corn slaw or the beautiful blooming onion side (which is a whole onion, deep-fried and presented as a blooming flower), served with their homemade mayo, you will never eat chicken any other way.

The chicken is cooked to perfection on the in-house rôtisserie. It isn’t pre-cooked for convenience, and the meat is tender on the inside with a perfectly crisp, spiced skin.

The blooming onion, otherwise known as the onion blossom, is an appetizer consisting of one large onion which is cut to resemble a flower, battered, and deep-fried. Picture supplied.

Their chicken burgers are big and bold, and relatively affordable. The bacon, jam and cheddar burger is a must-have. It has a grilled chicken breast topped with bacon jam, creamy Emmental sauce, and white cheddar served on a freshly baked roll.

You can substitute the bacon for macon, a cured and smoked form of mutton. The pineapple relish slaw burger is a close second.

Pineapple Relish Slaw Burger with a grilled chicken breast topped with corn slaw and spicy pineapple relish served on a freshly baked roll. Picture supplied.

Their salads are innovative and extraordinarily filling.

The Caesar salad is the most popular and comes with pastry puffs. The corn, chicken and avocado salad has crispy chickpeas and vegetarians can order the salads without chicken and they are just as filling.

My personal favourite is the blue cheese and walnut salad with a grilled chicken breast, roasted walnuts, blue cheese, cranberries, lettuce, rocket, and homemade creamy blue cheese dressing.

The Caesar salad with grilled chicken breast, egg, parmesan shavings, cos lettuce, RJ pastry puffs and homemade Caesar dressing retails for R 89, with a cucumber freezo. Picture supplied.

For dessert, the espresso brownie is a slice of heaven on earth! Their gingerbread milkshake will stun you into silence. It’s creamy vanilla goodness, and the spicy warm kick that hits just a split second after you take that first sip gives it its autumn appeal. Not to mention their carefully selected coffee beans, hand-crafted freezos, beer and wine selection.

The restaurant is spacious and airy with high ceilings, where modern meets classic design making the venue eclectic, comfortable and premium.

Roasting Jacks has a great vibe and the serving team are exceptional, knowledgeable and passionate.

The interior design of Roasting Jack’s. Picture supplied.

Whether you are looking for something healthy to eat or a full chicken for the family’s Sunday lunch gathering, the choice is wide and food, delicious.

For more information visit www.roastingjacks.co.za, or call on 011-326 5102. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram: @roastingjacks.