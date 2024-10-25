Joburg’s who’s who from Tarina Patel to Yaya Mavundla attend OKIO and Bellucci Lounge opening in Sandton

There’s a new spot in Sandton, OKIO and the Bellucci Luxury Lounge, and of course a celebration had to be held to open its doors. OKIO and the Bellucci Luxury Lounge is where famous club Taboo nightclub used to be at 24 Central. Taboo closed in 2022, not long after its owner Chris Coutroulis’ death.

The grand launch of OKIO and the Bellucci Luxury Lounge was packed with the who’s who of Golliwood. Famous faces such as former reality TV star and film producer Tarina Patel, actress Mbali Nkosi, actor Jason Willemse, influencers Tshepi Vundla and K Naomi and Lerato Sengadi. Media personality Yaya Mavundla, radio presenter BB Mooketsi were also spotted enjoying the night. Actress Mbali Nkosi strikes a pose at the opening of OKIO and Bellucci Lounge in Sandton. Picture: Supplied Even President Cyril Ramaphosa’s youngest son, Tumelo, attended and popular socialite Nsovo Mashaba was seen standing the whole night waiting for the girls to spot him.

Even rumoured couple Gigi Lamayne and Reason made an appearance, OKIO is certainly much different from the Mai Mai which they were said to be seen at sparking the rumours. OKIO (pronounced Awk-Key-Oh) is a modern luxury nightclub and event venue with opulent lounge areas featuring lavishly upholstered furniture, soaring ceilings, and grand bespoke chandeliers. Bellucci Luxury Lounge is adjacent to OKIO and is a plush and intimate setting for a refined night out, cocktails with friends, birthdays, or private functions.

The Bellucci Lounge is an oasis of elegance, offering a relaxed yet stylish atmosphere. Warm, ambient lighting casts a soft golden glow over copper accents and delicate fixtures, creating a welcoming, intimate vibe. The launch featured a music lineup that consisted with a diverse mix of House, Afro-House, Afro-Beats, R&B, Hip-Hop and popular DJ, PH even hit the decks and more top DJs are expected to play at the venue. DJ PH performs at the opening of OKIO and Bellucci Lounge in Sandton. Picture: Supplied “Having run some of the trendiest venues in Johannesburg over the past two decades, we are truly excited to add OKIO to the long list of successful venues servicing a premium local and international market,” said owner Sergio Zurini.