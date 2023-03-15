Joe Biden and wife spark debate after ordering the same dish at restaurant

US President Joe Biden has caused an uproar online after it was revealed that he always orders the exact same dish as his wife, Jill. Biden divided opinions on social media, with many couples certain that you should try different meals when you’re out.

The couple recently went to Red Hen, an Italian restaurant in Bloomingdale. They ordered two bowls of the restaurant’s signature rigatoni, along with grilled bread and butter, chicory salad and a few glasses of Barbera wine. The rigatoni dish – which is made with red sauce, fennel sausage ragù, and Pecorino Romano – is reportedly popular at the restaurant. But social media users were still baffled that the Bidens ordered the same meal. The controversial topic was brought to light by food writer Jessica Sidman (@jsidman) who tweeted: “Here’s what the Bidens had for dinner tonight at @RedHenDC: grilled bread with cultured butter, chicory salad, 2 orders of rigatoni with fennel sausage ragu (their signature dish), plus a couple glasses of Barbera.”

Sidman’s tweet soon went viral and led to an argument online over whether or not it's okay to eat the same meal as your other half. I have honestly never heard of a couple - married or otherwise - who order the EXACT same at a restaurant.#Biden https://t.co/r1mStxrQbv — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) February 19, 2023 “I have honestly never heard of a couple – married or otherwise – who order the EXACT same at a restaurant,” wrote one user. "I would definitely glare at my husband if he ordered the same thing as me because, obviously, we need to try as much of the menu as possible!" wrote another user.