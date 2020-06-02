KFC and Nando's pilot kerbside collection during level 3
Fast food fans, the wait is over. Two restaurant chains this week announced they would be introducing kerbside collections as the country eases into level 3 of lockdown restrictions.
KFC announced that they would be piloting a new kerbside collection service this month in over 100 restaurants, with the intention to expand this service rapidly, Bizcommunity reported.
The fast food restaurant said that it would be offering a limited menu until June 8. But don't despair, your favourites like Zinger wings and Streetwise classics will still be available.
Yhu how far back in the archives did you have to go for this one? 👌🏾🤭 https://t.co/VNG0qsPdEW— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) June 1, 2020
How to utilize the kerbside service:
- Download the KFC App and select your preferred restaurant based on your location, select 'kerbside collection' and place your order.
- Confirm your car details and make payment.
- Drive to your selected KFC restaurant, choose the allocated kerbside parking bay, check-in on the app and a team member will deliver your order to your car.
To maintain social distancing, Nando’s has also introduced kerbside collection which will function on the Nando’s app or website or through their call centre.
Level 3 means less screen time, more meal time! For something with a little more substance & flavour, #tAPPthat and get your Nando’s via Kerbside collection, delivery, drive-thru, takeaway or call order: https://t.co/j1uLpo6QZW pic.twitter.com/Y2ycpcUe51— NandosSA (@NandosSA) June 1, 2020
According to their website, this means you will be able to order, drive to Nando’s, and collect without leaving your car. They will bring your order to your car window.
How it works:
- Download the Nando’s app on the Android or iOS app store or call them on 0879971955 to place your order for Kerbside collection.
- Give them your car details (car make, colour, and registration) so they know how to find you when you pull up.
- Drive to Nando’s and follow their kerbside signs.
- Park at the kerbside parking or as close as possible to Nando’s so they know where to find you.
- They will meet you in the parking lot and bring your food to your car window.