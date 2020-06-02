KFC and Nando's pilot kerbside collection during level 3

Fast food fans, the wait is over. Two restaurant chains this week announced they would be introducing kerbside collections as the country eases into level 3 of lockdown restrictions.

KFC announced that they would be piloting a new kerbside collection service this month in over 100 restaurants, with the intention to expand this service rapidly, Bizcommunity reported.

The fast food restaurant said that it would be offering a limited menu until June 8. But don't despair, your favourites like Zinger wings and Streetwise classics will still be available.