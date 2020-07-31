KFC confirms its much-loved Hawaiian burger has been taken off the menu

As South Africans we are spoilt for choice when it comes to fast food options. Many of us have our favourites and we never waiver from them. So when we noticed that a certain burger has been missing from the KFC menu, we decided to investigate further. Fans of the KFC Hawaiian burger may be sad to find out that the meal is no longer available. Devastated, we put the question to KFC South Africa and they confirmed our fears. “The Hawaiian Burger is in fact no longer part of the KFC menu,” the fried chicken restaurant chain confirmed.

“Innovation is at the heart of our business and therefore, we continue to make changes to our menu to make way for new, exciting food items aligned to our mission of remaining relevant.”

Let’s face it, nothing slaps like a juicy chicken fillet and pineapple nestled in a fresh bun. But the brand has softened the blow by adding that they’ve made new introductions to the menu.

“A great example of these new innovations is our Dunked Twister, Burger and Pops, as well as the newly launched Crunch Sliders”, they added.

Apparently, the Dunked Twister has been a hit on social media, with many fans saying they can’t get enough of it.

Had the dunked twister from @KFCSA My God 😍😍😍 please don't discontinue it. Please. — Moyocoyotzin (@_Tsheg0) July 27, 2020

I want the whole dunked range 😍. Wena dunked burger , twister 🥺🥺.. allof 😍😍 — uYandiswa🤍. (@Yandiiswa) July 28, 2020

I need to try that bad boy. Dunked wings are the way to my heart, imagine an entire twister 😭 https://t.co/HeyGonco3f — BLAKE (@JustKingBlake_) July 30, 2020

Dunked Twister slaps 😭❤️ — Mabhanqo 🤎 (@SiyaSitemela) July 29, 2020

But is it enough to replace our much-loved Hawaiian Burger? We’ll get back to you on that one.