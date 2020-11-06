KFC gives Colonel Sanders the clean shaven look for Movember

There has been a lot going on this year, so you might have forgotten the annual Movember movement, where men grow moustaches to raise money or awareness for health issues like testicular and prostate cancer.

Well, the European KFC and Pringles have decided to let Colonel Sanders and Mr P get in on the act. So they shaved them.

KFC has partnered with creative agency Sid Lee Paris to replace the bearded Colonel Sanders icon with a clean-shaven version on its packaging and advertising throughout November and is inviting the restaurants’ fans to be part of the Movember initiative. The colonel’s moustache was shaved on day one and will grow out over the next few days.

Movember commence aujourd’hui. Pour soutenir le mouvement on se rase puis on laisse pousser tout le mois de novembre. 👨🏻‍🦳 https://t.co/pYCAYQNLme #Movember pic.twitter.com/oVwSjVvK77 — KFC France (@KFCFrance) November 1, 2020

For Mr P, this is the first time he has gone moustache-less since Pringles was launched in 1968. Creative agency We Are Social gave him the makeover as part of the brand’s year-long partnership with Movember.

Movember is a moustache-growing charity event that raises funds and awareness for men’s health, including prostate and testicular cancers. Men are encouraged to clean-shave their faces, then let their moustache take the spotlight for the whole month.