KFC just launched the Elizabedi bundle. Nando’s, what you got for us?

One thing about South African brands, they will get behind our national teams when they’re on a winning streak. KFC, for one, will not be caught sleeping. And we’re guessing their marketing team have been sitting on this little gem for quite some time - even holding onto obscure X posts from 2013.

As soon as the Springboks concluded their South African trophy tour, the fried chicken franchise announced the launch of the Elizabedi bundle. According to the press release, it’s a meant to be “inspired by the victory and iconic moment of the Rugby World Cup nationwide trophy tour and South Africa’s most loved chicken!”

Picture: Supplied The inspiration behind the name was none other than lock Eben Etzebeth, now affectionately known as ‘Elizabedi.’ The story goes that Etzebeth ordered KFC which was delivered to the Springboks’ tour bus via Uber Eats.

So, what do you get in the KFC Elizabedi bundle? A Krusher, Colonel Burger and chips for only R44,44 – in honour of the number 4 jersey. Currently, the deal is only exclusive to Uber Eats. “We absolutely understand the need for Etzebeth to kick off such an important event with South Africa’s most loved chicken!” said Grant Macpherson, Chief Marketing Officer at KFC South Africa. “Not only because KFC is Finger Licken’ Good, but we have more outlets in the country than any other Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brand, with a world class aggregator network to ensure fast and efficient delivery. An ideal solution for a champion on tour!”

KFC and Mzansi’s other much-loved flame chicken restaurant have always engaged in some friendly competition. It’s only a matter of time until Nando’s introduces their own Springbok-inspired offering. Watch this space...