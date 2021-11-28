KFC just launched their doughnut Zinger burger and we don’t know how to feel about it

KFC SA celebrated the launch of their pop-up at the Zone @ Rosebank last week. With a guest list, including Anele Mododa and Thembi Mrototo, we knew it was going to be a lit turn up as the fried chicken franchise celebrates its 50 year milestone in SA.

But the thing that got tweeps talking was the array of items for sale at the pop-up, called Kentucky Town. Some never to be repeated meals will be on sale for 11 days at #KentuckyTown Rosebank, The zone. Also the 11 herbs and spices that make up the secret blend that gives us @KFCSA will be available… for free ! It’s KFC’s first ever pop up store celebrating 50 years of KFC ! pic.twitter.com/yEmTLltO9A — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) November 25, 2021

Included on the menu are the brand’s famous sauces and something else which took many by surprise - a doughnut Zinger burger. The weird food combination trend has taken the world by storm, so it was only a matter of time till a fast food brand would jump on the bandwagon. The doughnut Zinger burger is basically a Zinger breast tucked between two glazed ring doughnuts.

KFC introduced the new taste combination about a week ago, alongside its new crispy chicken skins. We saw your tweets.

We watched your TikToks.

We liked your posts on the gram.

Now, pick your fighter fam! 😉! #KentuckyTown #KFCTurns50 pic.twitter.com/5Voh2zLO8c — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 22, 2021

Social media users were quick to comment on the new addition to the menu with a mixed reaction. “Haibo I don’t remember anybody asking for this? Go and do your research again,” commented one user. Another suggested KFC was completely off the mark and said: “You do know that people want a bucket of dunked wings, right?”

But there were those who welcomed the sweet with the savoury. “This a glizzy doughnut with a tender ?!?! Definitely!!!!,” joked a tweep, while another commented: “Doughnuts!! Zinger!! KFC here I come.” The limited edition menu items are currently only available at Kentucky Town until December 5, 2021.