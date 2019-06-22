La Colombe voted one of the best restaurants in the world. Picture supplied

Chefs, foodies and restaurateurs are gearing up for what’s been dubbed the Oscars of the restaurant industry, the 2019 World‘s 50 Best Restaurant awards. While the world waits in anticipation to see who will make in onto the prestigious list, this year the list was extended to include 120 restaurants around the world.

The extension was created to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the main sponsor, San Pellegrino.

Over the years many South African restaurants made it onto the list, and this year is no different.

The list of restaurants ranked between 51 and 120 has been released, with popular Cape Town fine dining restaurant La Colombe taking the 114th spot.

The list is compiled by a voting Academy of over 1000 international chefs, food writers and traveling gastronomes.

La Colombe Executive Chef, James Gaag says they are proud of the achievement and aims to move up the list in 2020.



“We are so proud of this achievement, and would like to thank The World’s 50 Best Restaurants for selecting La Colombe as one of the top restaurants in the world. We are delighted to be included, and the La Colombe team appreciates this notable international recognition. No doubt, we are definitely aiming to move up on that list in 2020," says James.



The 2019 World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards will take place in Singapore on 25 June, where the world’s finest restaurants are celebrated and the largest community of chefs and global gastronomic leaders are brought together.