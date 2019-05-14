Belgium-style half shell mussels in garlic, lemon and parsley served with chips. Picture by Nokuthula Mbatha

Lanser’s on Main is in the heart of Bryanston (over the road from the Didata Campus). True to bistro origins Lanser’s serves delicious French and Italian home-style cooking with a tasty twist. It’s accurate to say that at Lanser’s they’re all about relationships and the easy, warm and inviting manner of Chef Lanser and his team, makes you feel as if you have come home when you walk through their doors.

For starters, I would recommend the tomato tart - this is an incredibly tasty tart with cherry tomatoes layered on an apricot mustard crust and roasted with a little grape seed oil, topped with basil and chevre.

Perfect for a summertime side, this simple appetizer is a southern twist on a French classic. With no custard or cream added, the taste of the tomatoes and cheese compliment each other well.

For mains, try Chef Lanser’s favourite: pork belly, with Grandma’s roasted potatoes, vegetables and a pineapple honey glaze sauce. The crackling is made separately and the pork skin is incredibly crispy and perfectly golden.

Few main dishes are as versatile as pasta, and Lanser’s on Main’s pasta offering embodies that. Try the linguine prawn pasta with deshelled prawn tails in a plum tomato, cream and whiote wine sauce, with a touch of chilli, garlic, olives, capers and topped with rocket.

Lanser’s on main also has a lunch time on-the-go menu for working professionals, and a salad menu to impress the most obnoxious vegetarians. End off your meal with their popular Bar One baked cheesecake or their perfect panna cotta.

An old school French theme defines the environment, from the background music to the old black and white French and Italian movies playing on the TV above the bar.

The ambiance can be described as, laid back and comfortable – an extension of a kitchen at home.

It’s cosy, intimate and perfect for a romantic interlude yet just as ideal for a dinner with family or friends. With incredible views that stretch as far as Kyalami – you can feast on both the food and the view.