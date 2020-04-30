Level 4 means restaurants can do deliveries, but are they ready?

The news that South Africans will be able to purchase hot foods again from Friday, May 1, was met with cheers in the foodie groups I follow.

The lifting of a ban on the sale of hot foods means they will be available for purchase - but via delivery services only.

A government Covid-19 document outlining the schedule of services for sectors says no sit-ins or take-aways will be allowed on Level 4 of the lockdown. It also said alcohol would not be permitted to be sold.





During the briefing by economic cluster ministers, Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that government will announce mechanisms of support for restaurants.





"In terms of the restaurants when the announcement has been made in terms of the phased approach of what’s happening with restaurants, together with the Minister of Tourism, we’re going to announce the support mechanisms for restaurants, including shisanyamas and all others who cook in the townships and rural areas."





The thrill of people being able to order takeaways from their favourite fast food restaurants, meant that many felt a sense of relief because they will finally get a break from cooking daily.





The sale of takeaways will be permitted for delivery only from fast food outlets and restaurants. Restaurants can open for food delivery services only, between 9am and 7pm.





But even with our excitement at being able to do all of that, are restaurants ready for this and can they deliver to their customers?





The Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) has been hard at work keeping their members informed on what is happening with industry and also what the Level 4 regulations mean. However, Wendy Alberts, the CEO of RASA, says that many restaurants are nervous about re-opening at full capacity.





“This is uncharted territory that we are going into. There are a number of restaurateurs that are looking forward to getting the economy going and bringing their staff back to work. However, I definitely think the consumer is more excited than we are,” she said.





Not all restaurants are going to re-open. Last week we reported that restaurants under the Spur Group will not be operating during this time. Ocean Basket has also reportedly confirmed that it will also not be operating. Both groups cite operating costs of running large kitchens make it impossible for them to be a take-away only restaurant.





Famous Brands, which has the popular franchises, Wimpy, Tashas, Fego, Steers and Debonairs, said they will wait for the Level 4 regulations to be published before making a decision.





“We are waiting for the regulations to be published before we understand the practicalities we have to deal with regarding the recommencement of business activities under Level 4,” they responded to questions from Independent Media.





Many restaurants are choosing to not open, especially since not being able to sell alcohol, means a loss of income. Already ahead of the lockdown, restaurants were losing income because they couldn't have more than 50 people inside their establishment.





So with deliveries being the only viable option, and sales of alcohol prohibited, it is likely that restaurants will only to be able to operate fully when Level 1 is reached.





Restaurateur, Johan Swift, wrote a comment on the RASA Facebook group about this saying: " We will remain closed until level 1. Operating expenses will not justify takeaways only."



